Young Innovations Announces Distribution Partnership with OrthoNu® to Expand Its Specialty Orthodontic Care Product Offering

Algonquin, IL, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Innovations, Inc. (“Young”), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental products, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with OrthoNu®, an innovator in orthodontic self-care solutions.

This agreement will enable Young Specialties, the distribution division of Young, to serve as a nationwide distributor for OrthoNu’s exceptional range of professional-grade, at-home orthodontic solutions. These clinically validated tools are designed to significantly optimize patient care while driving growth and success for orthodontic practices.

The collaboration between these industry brands represents an expansion of the Young Specialties orthodontic portfolio, further diversifying its well-established orthodontic product offering. With a shared objective to cultivate high-quality and unmatched dental products that respond to a rapidly changing landscape, modernize patient care, and further support patients and professionals, this newly formulated partnership reinforces Young’s commitment to bring to market comprehensive and specialty-focused solutions from trailblazing companies that are filling a critical role in redefining the practice of patient-centered oral care.

"Our partnership with OrthoNu brings two companies together committed to advancing patient care, giving providers advanced clinical options, and bringing unique, innovative solutions to market. Together, we aim to deliver a broad portfolio of functional, practical, and top-tier self-care solutions that professionals and consumers can trust without reservation," stated John Frymark, Vice President of North America Direct at Young Innovations.

Marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, this partnership will expand OrthoNu's presence in the U.S. market through a familiar and trusted distribution partner in Young. OrthoNu’s specialty patented products are the first of their kind to focus solely on patient-centric solutions that deliver world-class continuity of care between routine appointments.

Carving out a new space in the market that proactively addresses common issues reported by 85-90% of all orthodontic patients during treatment, the result is not only a better patient experience, but also greater efficiency for practices by minimizing unnecessary emergency visits and boosted profitability.

By equipping orthodontists with OrthoNu’s unique and advanced self-care products, practitioners gain access to the latest innovative technology that reflects the highest standard of clinical care. With these personalized tools at their disposal, providers can feel empowered to practice at the top of their license while differentiating and elevating their practice in today’s competitive landscape. OrthoNu’s oral self-care product line includes:

Chillin’ Strips™: A dissolvable, universal and moldable strip. A cutting-edge alternative to standard silicone wax that provides lasting relief for all irritations in the oral cavity caused by braces or aligners.

A dissolvable, universal and moldable strip. A cutting-edge alternative to standard silicone wax that provides lasting relief for all irritations in the oral cavity caused by braces or aligners. OrthoChewz™: The first-ever dissolvable chew that relieves discomfort, resolves dry mouth, and promotes a healthy mouth.

The first-ever dissolvable chew that relieves discomfort, resolves dry mouth, and promotes a healthy mouth. Comfort Tape™: Provides instantaneous comfort for achy teeth and sore gums.

Provides instantaneous comfort for achy teeth and sore gums. mouth-aid™: A breakthrough formulation to effectively soothe sores and ulcers.

A breakthrough formulation to effectively soothe sores and ulcers. Tweakz®: A multitool to manage sharp wires, dislodged brackets, and smooth rough spots on braces or aligners.

“We are enthusiastic to work with Young. Their well-defined strategy and approach to strikingly enhance the quality of continuity in patient care outside of a dental chair, while simultaneously driving practice efficiencies, is a natural complement to our mission. Through this aligned partnership and shared objectives, we are confident that we will see growth, success, and satisfaction for everyone involved,” shared Dr. Sima Yakoby Epstein, Founder of OrthoNu.

To discover more about OrthoNu’s range of products that have offered unparalleled value to the intricate practice of orthodontics, visit: https://yng.ink/41xDDHZ.

Clinicians can enhance their knowledge and leverage educational resources about OrthoNu’s products by participating in upcoming CE courses. To register, visit: https://yng.ink/4nkzi3d.

About Young Innovations and Young Specialties

Young Innovations is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and educator across the oral healthcare industry, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that connect good oral health to good overall health. As part of Young Innovations, Young Specialties delivers leading-edge specialty products that enable clinicians to practice at the top of their license, support effective chronic disease management, and deliver optimal patient outcomes. Together, they share a mission to create A Lifetime of Oral Health™ while Transforming Dentistry, Transforming Care™, empowering dental professionals with preventive solutions and advancing good oral health as the foundation of good overall health.

To learn more about Young Innovations, visit younginnovations.com, and connect with Young on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

To learn more about Young Specialties, visit youngspecialties.com, and connect with Young on social media: Instagram and Facebook.

About OrthoNu®

OrthoNu is the first company to focus on driving innovation in oral care to support both patient experience and practice efficiencies. OrthoNu is creating a new category of professional-grade, self-care products, including its hero product Tweakz® for Braces and Aligners, for orthodontists to provide to their patients, redefining the orthodontic standard of care. With an advisory board of industry leaders and developing partnerships with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dental Medicine and the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry (CiPD), OrthoNu is committed to advancing the science of oral health, which has a significant role in improving overall health.

