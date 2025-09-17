HCPLive® and the American Lung Association mark 5 years of collaboration

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating five years of strong partnership, HCPLive® and the American Lung Association (ALA) are highlighting their ongoing commitment to advancing respiratory patient care.

This strategic alliance leverages the clinical expertise of HCPLive with ALA’s longstanding advocacy in lung health to keep providers informed on the latest developments in pulmonary care. One notable project that emerged from the collaboration is the monthly podcast, Lungcast™.

“Our collaboration with HCPLive on Lungcast has been an invaluable part of advancing American Lung Association’s mission over the past five years,” said Deb Brown, chief mission officer at ALA. “By combining our expertise and shared commitment to education, we’ve built a trusted resource that empowers health care providers with the latest knowledge in lung health.”

The pulmonary podcast features industry experts discussing key challenges, milestones and personal stories in respiratory medicine. Topics include small cell lung cancer treatments, early detection and intervention, screening guidelines and advances in biomarkers and liquid biopsy.

“This partnership represents another important step toward fulfilling our larger mission of improving lung health by informing and empowering health care providers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of HCPLive. “We look forward to the future of our partnership with the ALA, fostering collaborative solutions that bring us closer to our shared goals.”

Building on five years of success, HCPLive and ALA are committed to exploring new ways to amplify their collective impact with innovative projects that will further empower healthcare providers and transform the future of respiratory care.

About HCPLive

HCPLive is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit www.mjhlifesciences.com.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association (ALA) is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the ALA is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the ALA, which has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the ALA, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

Media Contact:

Becca Fishman

MJH Life Sciences

rfishman@mjhlifesciences.com