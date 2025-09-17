Germany Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Size to Worth USD 830.14 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market size was valued at USD 401.27 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 830.14 million by 2034, rising at a 7.54% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

By therapy type, the parenteral iron therapy segment led the market in 2024.

By therapy type, the oral iron therapy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By age group, the adult segment dominated the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market in 2024.

By age group, the pediatric segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

By end-user, the hospitals segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end-user, the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

Currently, the emergence of oral or intravenous (IV) iron supplements highlights the underlying cause and enhances red blood cell production, which is boosting the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market. The globe is further evolving novel, more tolerable IV formulations, such as ferric carboxymaltose is enabling single-infusion treatments, and better-tolerated oral alternatives, like liposomal iron and heme iron polypeptide. Furthermore, researchers are emphasizing metal-polyphenol nanoparticles to improve iron delivery and lower side effects further.

What are the Major Drivers Involved in the Market Growth?

In Germany, raised emphasis on awareness between the public and healthcare providers regarding anemia, and enhanced routine screenings for this concern, resulting in the expansion of the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market. Additionally, the increasing demand for highly advanced parenteral iron formulations, to optimize efficacy for severe cases or for patients who are unable to tolerate oral iron. Besides this, the general population is boosting the adoption of proactive treatment for IDA symptoms, which is also acting as a crucial driver in the market progress.

What are the Key Drifts Around the Globe?

The world is highly focused on boosting awareness about iron deficiency anemia and the importance of early detection.

In July 2025, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Department of Health and Department of Social Development collaborated with Danone Specialised Nutrition (Thailand) to screen children aged 0–6 years for iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) and expand awareness regarding the significance of early detection and proactive nutritional care.

In April 2024, Swedish startup Ironic Biotech raised €1 million pre-seed to support people suffering from iron deficiency and anemia.

What is the Evolving Limitation in the Respective Market?

The Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market has been facing limitations due to certain rates of patient non-adherence to oral iron therapies. Because of gastrointestinal side effects from these therapies, such as nausea and abdominal discomfort, this ultimately results in reduced treatment outcomes and escalated healthcare expenditure.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Growth

The global iron deficiency anemia therapy market size is calculated at USD 5.24 billion in 2024, grew to USD 5.64 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 10.94 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.64% between 2025 and 2034.

Segmental Insights

By therapy type analysis

The parenteral iron therapy segment accounted for the biggest share of the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market in 2024. The widespread oral iron intolerance, inefficiency are assisting in the broader adoption of these therapies. Alongside, these therapies offer a rapid way to replenish iron stores, also impacting the overall segment growth. Recently, ferric derisomaltose (FDI) and iron isomaltoside 1000 (IIM) have been marketed with their greater doses, quicker administration, and expanded safety profiles with a minimized risk of severe allergic reactions as compared to the aging population.

Whereas the oral iron therapy segment is predicted to expand at a notable CAGR in the coming era. A huge German patient pool, including women of childbearing age, is fueling the immense demand for oral therapies. Also, this type of therapy provides cost-effectiveness with routine management of mild to moderate anemia, mainly in an outpatient setting. Nowadays, widespread researchers are demonstrating improvements in bioavailability and reduction in gastrointestinal side effects through new approaches, including sucrosomial iron, ferric maltol, and liposomal iron.

By age group analysis

In 2024, the adult segment captured a dominant share of the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market. Around Germany and other regions are experiencing a rise in chronic concerns, like cancer, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes, leading to a greater incidence of anemia and an enhanced need for therapies in adults. This group is using recently developed polysaccharide-iron complexes and iron protein succinylate for accelerated tolerance with lowered gastrointestinal distress.

On the other hand, the pediatric segment is anticipated to register rapid expansion. Limited nutritional access in low-income regions is boosting the arrival of IDA in this age group. The growing requirements for therapies personalized for pediatric use, aiming at optimizing palatability (taste) and ease of administration, propel the development of specialized products. Day by day, ongoing transforming steps by the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend daily iron supplementation for infants and young children (aged 6-23 months and 24-59 months) in regions with a higher prevalence of anemia to mitigate iron deficiency and anemia.

By end-user analysis

In the Germany iron deficiency anemia therapy market, the hospitals segment accounted for a major share in 2024. A prominent driver is Germany's increasing public and private health insurance systems, which facilitate wider reimbursement for inpatient services, further financially supporting patients looking for hospital-based care for their IDA. Nowadays, diverse advancements in hospitals are assisting in equipping them with sophisticated diagnostic tools and the possession of well-trained healthcare professionals for the precise detection of IDA, ensuring effective diagnosis, which is driving the market expansion.

Moreover, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to expand rapidly in the studied years. The rising demand for remote approaches, affordable treatments is mainly influencing the demand and development of home healthcare facilities. Alongside, the modernizing era is investing in modern IV iron formulations that are safe and efficacious, also easy to administer at home, enabling patients to gain the full iron deficit correction in a shorter period. Additionally, broader patients are choosing the convenience and comfort of gaining therapy at home, particularly for long-term or less severe conditions.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Viatris Inc., a global healthcare company, launched Iron Sucrose Injection, USP, an intravenous iron replacement product employed to treat iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In July 2025, Danone launched the Iron Up! program to extend its efforts in the fight against Iron Deficiency Anemia in Children.

In March 2025, Geron Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, revealed that the European Commission (EC) had granted marketing authorization for RYTELO (imetelstat) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent (TD) anemia.

In October 2024, Seaford Pharmaceuticals introduced its new national initiative, the "Iron Will" campaign, developed to raise awareness related to iron deficiency (ID) and iron deficiency anemia (IDA), which affects millions of Canadians.

Germany Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Key Players

Bayer AG

Fresenius Kabi

Novartis Deutschland GmbH

Sanofi

Pharmacosmos GmBH

Vifor Pharma Deutschland GmBH

Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type

Parenteral Iron Therapy

Oral Iron Therapy

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

Others

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatric

Geriatric



By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics



