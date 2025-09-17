Cribl Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced its products have achieved an “In Process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Cribl’s federal suite, Cribl.Cloud Government, is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace . This significant milestone underscores Cribl’s maturity as an enterprise company with robust engineering, operations, support, compliance, and security programs.

It also marks a pivotal step in expanding capabilities available to FedRAMP customers, many of which already use Cribl’s on-premise products. Now, they will be able to access Cribl’s full product suite and capabilities in hosted Stream, Edge, Lake, Lakehouse, and Search to better manage their telemetry data, control costs, and drive desired outcomes.

U.S. federal agencies manage critical, sensitive data daily, essential to the quality of life for citizens. To enhance public safety, they require new, cost-effective solutions for securely and effectively leveraging telemetry data. Cribl’s telemetry data management tools already assist half of the Fortune 100 in efforts such as identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities and resolving IT issues to prevent outages. While the volume of telemetry data continues to expand, budgets remain stagnant.

"The U.S. federal government faces the challenges of increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats, skyrocketing data volumes, and tightening budgets," said Myke Lyons, chief information security officer of Cribl. "Our FedRAMP 'In Process' designation underscores Cribl's commitment to providing secure, cost-effective solutions that empower public sector organizations to gain critical data visibility, identify cybersecurity threats, and optimize their existing IT and security investments."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program designed to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of modern cloud services, empowering federal agencies to use the technology safely. To obtain FedRAMP authorization, Cribl’s dedicated federal product suite, Cribl.Cloud Government, must undergo rigorous testing and meet stringent security requirements. With the “In Process” designation, FedRAMP officially recognizes that Cribl is actively working toward an authorization.

Cribl empowers organizations to transform their telemetry data strategies with vendor-agnostic solutions that analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination. This enables public sector groups to implement an observability pipeline to parse, restructure, and enrich data in flight, before routing it to a system of analysis for further investigation. With Cribl, agencies, components, military service branches, and schools can reduce costs, improve downstream performance, and effectively route data while maintaining citizen experience.

