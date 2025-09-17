Inbenta CTO Merlin Bise Wins Tech Titans Emerging Company CIO/CTO Award

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta, an innovator in AI-powered customer experience applications and enterprise automation, is excited to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Merlin Bise, has won the Tech Titans Emerging Company CIO/CTO Award, recognizing his exceptional technical leadership.

The award honors leaders who excel at developing and implementing new technology that delivers meaningful, measurable results. This year, Merlin stood out among esteemed finalists at companies including Reprise Financial, LeaseLock and WATTER.

Under Merlin’s direction, Inbenta has continued to modernize and innovate as it prepares to launch its new Encore platform later this year. By leading the engineering of systems that build knowledge bases in minutes, enforce verified answers, and guard against hallucinations, Merlin has driven product innovations that help enterprises scale with confidence.

Merlin Bise expressed gratitude for the recognition: “It’s a tremendous honor to win this award alongside so many talented technology leaders,” he said. “This win is a testament to the entire Inbenta team’s commitment to pushing AI beyond hype, to deliver real outcomes for our customers.”

About Inbenta

Inbenta is a global innovator in AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions. Its enterprise AI platform provides personalized, omnichannel support 24/7 through AI Agents that automate interactions and allow human workforces to focus on high-value initiatives. Inbenta enhances engagement, reduces costs, and boosts satisfaction. With deployments in over 100 languages across global enterprises in financial services, e-commerce, government, insurance, technology, healthcare, and travel, Inbenta processes over 2 billion interactions each year.

Media Contact:

marketing@inbenta.com

www.inbenta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0966c0e9-1186-4bd9-af76-db7fc2b26cda