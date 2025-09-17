Kean University Board of Trustees Approves In-State Tuition Rates for All Students

UNION, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kean University Board of Trustees voted this week to apply in-state tuition rates to all undergraduate and graduate students from around the world, beginning in Fall 2026.

The new tuition program, which was approved by the University’s Board of Trustees on September 15, eliminates the University’s out-of-state tuition rates for new and current students in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The initiative underscores Kean’s mission to provide affordable, high-quality education and strengthens its recruitment efforts as an R2 research university.

“This decision reflects Kean’s role as a university on the rise,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “We are extending our reach to students from across the country and around the globe, opening doors to transformative opportunities that will provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive.”

The decision follows the University’s announcement earlier this year that it would expand in-state tuition rates to undergraduate students from the surrounding states of New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Currently, the annual in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students total $15,299.60, making Kean New Jersey’s most affordable university. The current annual in-state tuition and fees for full-time graduate students taking nine credits per semester is $18,351.72. Rates are established by the Board of Trustees each year.

Michael Salvatore, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic and administrative operations, said broadening Kean’s reach is crucial to strengthening its position in higher education, particularly given its pending merger with New Jersey City University (NJCU).

“Kean’s outstanding academics, proximity to New York City and growing research programs make the University appealing to students outside of New Jersey,” Salvatore said. “This will enable us to tap into expanded markets while bringing students into the state. Other local institutions, including NJCU, have had success with this strategy, and we see it as a way to attract new students, while advancing Kean’s role as New Jersey’s urban research university.”

Kean has already seen record growth in recent years, with nearly 19,000 students enrolled worldwide for the Fall 2025 semester, the largest student body in the University’s history. This new policy builds on that momentum and reflects Kean’s commitment to social mobility, equity and public impact.

“This new tuition structure enhances our admissions strategy by connecting us with students who may not have previously considered Kean,” said La Toro Yates, vice president for enrollment services. “We are expanding access and opening pathways for more students to pursue their goals.”

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey’s urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, Kean ranks among the top eight percent of U.S. universities for research and doctorate production. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at www.kean.edu.

Attachment