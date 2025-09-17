FMOL Health Shows Drastic Reduction in Sepsis Related Deaths

Baton Rouge, LA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with Sepsis Awareness Month, members of the media are invited to attend a virtual press conference to learn more about sepsis and the latest in life-saving care. Our panel of subject experts will be discussing current statistics on this deadly disease as well as educating on the ground-breaking diagnostic tool IntelliSep and how it has led to a 24% decrease in hospital mortality across the health system.

The virtual media briefing will bring together distinguished clinicians from FMOL Health and representatives from innovative biotech company Cytovale for a dissemination of the latest scientific advances in sepsis diagnostics and emergency department protocol. This online forum will provide a dynamic platform for media to engage with subject experts on the latest on sepsis, which affects approximately 1.7 million Americans annually.

Date & Time:

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

1- 2 p.m., CDT

Expert Panel:

Dr. Hollis “Bud” O’Neal, Medical Director of Research at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center & Associate Professor of Medicine with LSU Health Science Center

Dr. Christopher Thomas, VP, Chief Quality Officer, FMOL Health

Dr. Mark Laperouse, Emergency Department, Our Lady of the Lake Health

Ajay Shah, CEO, Cytovale

Registration:

The session will be conducted through a secure online platform to ensure accessibility for participants nationwide. Instructions for joining, login credentials and technical support will be provided upon registration.

Media must RSVP to attend. Please register here: https://form.jotform.com/252574565980065

About the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients in Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians and integrated health systems. The health system’s unified physician organization is comprised of more than 1,100 adult and pediatric primary care physicians and specialists. The system’s nine main campus hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth in Gonzales, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. For more information, visit fmolhs.org.

