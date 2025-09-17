Thirty Inspiring Middle School Scientists and Engineers Shine as Finalists in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Science today announced the 30 finalists in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (Thermo Fisher JIC), the nation’s premier middle school science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition. The finalists — selected by a nationwide panel of scientists, engineers and educators from the Top 300 Junior Innovators announced earlier this month — will participate in Thermo Fisher JIC Finals Week (Oct. 24–29) in Washington, D.C. An esteemed panel of judges will evaluate the finalists’ scientific research along with their communication, creativity and collaboration skills during team challenges.

The Thermo Fisher JIC, a program of Society for Science, aims to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the grand challenges of the future. This year’s cohort asked bold questions about the world around them, including how we can better steward natural resources, protect human health, harness the promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence, and design resilient technologies for the future. All finalists experimented, iterated and pushed boundaries to turn their ideas and questions into actionable solutions for a better world. Past winning projects include a novel fire detection system based on thermal sensing and a water filter made from waste materials and household items.

“We applaud the Top 30 finalists for their creativity and innovation,” said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “Their work reflects the bright future of STEM, importance of encouraging curiosity and the vital need to invest in STEM opportunities for young people.”

Thermo Fisher’s sponsorship of the Junior Innovators Challenge reflects its longstanding commitment to broadening access to STEM education. For decades, the company has invested in school-based STEM programs, and colleagues across the company volunteer thousands of hours each year to support education initiatives around the world.

“Their ingenuity — and, most importantly, their ability to imagine solutions with lasting impact — set this group of aspiring innovators apart,” said Dr. Karen Nelson, Chief Scientific Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Thermo Fisher is honored to support environments where young people can explore big questions, collaborate with peers and see themselves as the next generation of STEM leaders. By investing in their journeys, we help build a more inclusive, innovative future for all.”

Thermo Fisher JIC finalist fast facts:

They represent 10 states (led by California and Texas) and Puerto Rico.

The most popular project category is Energy & Sustainability, followed by Engineering and Environmental & Earth Sciences.

More than half of the finalists conducted their research at home or on their own, outside of school.



A full list of the finalists can be viewed here: https://www.societyforscience.org/jic/2025-finalists/

Thermo Fisher JIC reaches 60,000 students annually through the Society’s Affiliated Fair Network. Students in the top 10% of their local affiliated science fair are eligible to enter the Thermo Fisher JIC, the only national middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline. All finalists receive a $500 cash award and will participate in the Thermo Fisher JIC Finals Week in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for the following awards:

$25,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific ASCEND (Aspiring Scientists Cultivating Exciting New Discoveries) Award , which will go to the student who demonstrates mastery of all STEM fields and exemplifies how research, innovation and teamwork come together to impact our everyday lives.





, which will go to the student who demonstrates mastery of all STEM fields and exemplifies how research, innovation and teamwork come together to impact our everyday lives. $10,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment ® Award , presented to a finalist whose project and performance combines expert STEM knowledge and passion for helping or improving one’s community through computation/coding.





, presented to a finalist whose project and performance combines expert STEM knowledge and passion for helping or improving one’s community through computation/coding. $10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award , which will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates excellence in science, technology, engineering or math; along with the leadership and technical skills necessary to excel in the 21 st century STEM workforce.





, which will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates excellence in science, technology, engineering or math; along with the leadership and technical skills necessary to excel in the 21 century STEM workforce. $10,000 The Lemelson Foundation Award for Invention , awarded by The Lemelson Foundation to a young inventor creating promising solutions to real-world problems.





, awarded by The Lemelson Foundation to a young inventor creating promising solutions to real-world problems. $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement , which recognizes the student whose work and performance show the most promise in health-related fields and demonstrates an understanding of the many social factors that affect the health of communities.





, which recognizes the student whose work and performance show the most promise in health-related fields and demonstrates an understanding of the many social factors that affect the health of communities. First Place and Second Place Awards issued in each category of STEM of $3,500 or $2,500, respectively, to be used toward a STEM summer camp experience.





of $3,500 or $2,500, respectively, to be used toward a STEM summer camp experience. Team Award, sponsored by Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM (TIES), which awards a $200 gift card to a science supply company in support of their interests in STEM to each member of the team that best demonstrates an ability to work together and solve problems through shared decision making, communication and scientific and engineering collaboration.



Thermo Fisher JIC recognizes finalists’ schools with $1,000 each to use toward STEM activities.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

Contact Information:

Gayle Kansagor

Society for Science

gkansagor@societyforscience.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddb90a9f-55d1-4f4e-9f24-a9ca5d12f1ad.