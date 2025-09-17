Only Strata Snow Removal Expands Strata-Focused Snow Plowing & Clearing to 26 Cities Across the Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Only Strata Snow Removal, a company dedicated exclusively to multi-unit residential and mixed-use communities, has announced its official expansion into 26 cities across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley ahead of the 2025–26 winter season.

This expansion cements Only Strata’s reputation as one of the fastest-growing snow removal companies in British Columbia, setting a new standard for professional winter maintenance services.

The company’s model focuses strictly on strata snow removal, snow clearing services, and residential snow plowing designed for apartments, condominiums, townhome communities, and senior living properties. By operating with strict capacity caps, Only Strata ensures reliable coverage even during the heaviest storms.

“We’ve designed our entire business model around strata realities,” explained Trevor J., Regional Manager for Only Strata Snow Removal. “We work equally well with self-managed residential communities and those overseen by property management companies. In both cases, our approach is tailored, documented, and liability-focused.”

Serving Vancouver, Surrey, and Beyond

Only Strata’s newly expanded coverage includes some of the Lower Mainland’s fastest-growing residential markets. Dedicated city pages highlight the unique challenges of:

Snow Removal Vancouver , where condo towers and underground parkades require proactive plowing and de-icing.

, where condo towers and underground parkades require proactive plowing and de-icing. Snow Removal Surrey, where townhouse clusters and high-density apartments rely on timely snow clearing to protect residents.

Other growing zones now served include Abbotsford, Burnaby, and Richmond, along with communities across the Tri-Cities, North Shore, and Fraser Valley.

Beyond Residential: Mixed-Use Strata Properties

In addition to residential stratas, Only Strata also serves mixed-use strata properties that combine residential units with office or retail space. By definition, these properties share ownership structures and liabilities similar to traditional stratas.

Unlike commercial snow removal companies — which focus on malls, warehouses, airports, or other large commercial accounts — Only Strata’s approach is residential-first, designed to protect shared living spaces and their residents.

Tailored Equipment & Large-Scale Resources

A key part of Only Strata’s difference lies in its specialized fleet and resources:

The region’s largest fleet of ATV plow units

A guaranteed reserve of 1,000+ tonnes of road salt and 500 tonnes of eco-friendly de-icer

Dedicated crews for hand-salting and shovelling walkways

Service Model: Documentation & Liability Protection

Every service call is backed by GPS tracking, time-stamped photos, and digital logs. These reports serve as proof of service for strata councils and property managers — a critical safeguard given the rising costs of insurance claims.

Key elements of Only Strata’s winter operations include:

24/7 dispatch and live storm monitoring

City-dedicated plowing crews

Residential snow clearing services for parkades, courtyards, and shared spaces

Liability insurance coverage tailored for strata environments

“Stratas don’t just want plowing,” Trevor J. noted. “They need liability protection, legal-grade documentation, and consistent results. That’s where our approach is different.”

Expansion Reflects Regional Demand

The decision to expand into 26 cities was driven by repeated requests from strata councils and property managers. Today, Only Strata serves more than 300 communities — from apartment complexes to senior residences to mixed-use developments.

“Our clients trust us because we never overbook,” said Trevor J. “That’s the cornerstone of reliable snow removal — making sure every site is covered, every time.”

About Only Strata Snow Removal

Only Strata Snow Removal is headquartered in Metro Vancouver and provides snow removal, snow clearing services, winter road salting, and liability protection to stratas, multi-unit residential properties, and mixed-use developments across 26 cities in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. The company works closely with both self-managed communities and professional property management firms to deliver safe, reliable winter coverage.

Key Stats at a Glance

Coverage: 26 cities in Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley

Fleet: Largest ATV plow fleet in the region

Supplies: 1,000+ tonnes of road salt, 500 tonnes of eco de-icer

Crews: Specialized teams for plowing, hand salting & shovelling

Clients: 300+ stratas, senior living, and mixed-use properties

Media Contact:

Trevor J., Regional Manager

info@onlystrata.ca

+1 (604) 992-7500