

Wolters Kluwer accelerates 2025 share buyback; reiterates guidance



Alphen aan den Rijn, September 17, 2025 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, announces it will accelerate the execution of its existing 2025 share buyback program and reaffirms its full-year 2025 Outlook.

Acceleration of existing 2025 share buyback program

In view of the recent development in the company’s share price, the Executive Board has decided to accelerate the execution of the existing €1 billion 2025 share buyback program. The program, originally scheduled to conclude at year-end, will now be completed by November 3, 2025 — two months ahead of plan. This decision reflects management’s commitment to enhancing long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders, including our shareholders, and reflects our confidence in the strength of the business and in our long-term growth prospects.



In the year through September 17, €731 million of the existing €1 billion share buyback program has been executed. The third-party mandate for the period from July 31, 2025, up to and including November 3, 2025, has now been amended to execute all of the remaining €269 million of the existing program in the seven weeks from September 18 up to and including November 3, 2025. This share buyback mandate is conducted by third-party on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer’s Articles of Association. The maximum number of shares which may be repurchased will not exceed the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Shares repurchased by the company are added to and held as treasury shares and are either cancelled or utilized to meet future obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.



Year to date performance in line with 2025 guidance

Through the month of August, performance across all five divisions has been in line with the full-year 2025 outlook provided with our 2025 Half-Year Report. Compared to the first six months of the year, the company saw a slight improvement in organic growth in the months of July and August, driven by the Health, Tax & Accounting, and Corporate Performance & ESG divisions.







About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



Financial Calendar

September 18, 2025 Payment date: 2025 interim dividend

September 25, 2025 Payment date: 2025 interim dividend ADRs

November 5, 2025 Nine-Month 2025 Trading Update

February 25, 2026 Full-Year 2025 Results

March 11, 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report





