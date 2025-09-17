Spectrotel Acquires Global Leading Cato Managed Service Provider

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of Managed Network Services and Connectivity solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Mosaic NetworX, a premier global managed services provider and a top-tier Cato Networks partner.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Spectrotel’s evolution and strategic roadmap, expanding its capabilities in secure networking, cloud-based service delivery, and intelligent connectivity. With Mosaic’s deep expertise in delivering scalable, next-generation Cato SASE and SD-WAN solutions, the acquisition strengthens Spectrotel’s ability to deliver fully managed, and secure network services to mid-market and enterprise clients across distributed environments.

“Acquiring Mosaic is a strategic move that enhances our ability to meet the growing demand for secure, intelligent services that support today’s complex, distributed enterprise networks,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “Mosaic’s leadership in secure connectivity and the Cato ecosystem directly aligns with our vision to redefine how enterprises manage and protect their networks. Together, we will accelerate innovation, expand our international footprint, and deliver the high-touch, high-performance managed network services our customers and partners need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Backed by private investment firm Grain Management, Spectrotel continues to execute on its strategic vision of scaling into a global Managed Network Services Provider (MNSP). The acquisition of Mosaic underscores that commitment, extending its reach and enhancing its ability to serve increasingly complex and distributed enterprise environments.

“Spectrotel’s acquisition of Mosaic demonstrates strong execution on a bold growth strategy,” said Jenny Kashdan, Managing Director at Grain Management. “We’re excited to support this expansion and help fuel the company’s mission to deliver secure, intelligent, and globally managed network solutions.”

Following the close of the transaction, key members of Mosaic’s leadership team—including Matt Hiles, Chief Operating Officer, Peter Herschkorn, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Erik Rothrock, Vice President of Sales—will join Spectrotel, along with Mosaic’s highly skilled networking and security professionals. Their deep expertise and customer-first approach will further strengthen Spectrotel’s technical bench and support the continued expansion of its global service delivery capabilities. Mosaic Founder and CEO Brian Erickson, who has been instrumental in guiding the company to this exciting new chapter, will be stepping away from the organization. Spectrotel congratulates Brian on his vision and leadership in building Mosaic into a trusted, high-performance platform.

By uniting Mosaic’s global reach and SASE specialization with Spectrotel’s intelligent managed services platform, the combined organization will provide customers with end-to-end, simplified network management—from edge to cloud—designed to optimize operations and secure distributed environments.

“I am incredibly proud of Mosaic’s growth, global reach, and the deep trust we’ve built with our partners and customers over the years,” said Matt Hiles, COO of Mosaic. “As a leading Cato-focused managed service provider, we’ve helped enterprises modernize and secure their networks across the globe. Joining Spectrotel is an exciting next chapter—together, we will accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value through our combined scale, expertise, and shared commitment to world-class service.”

The Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Mosaic NetworX in connection with the transaction.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Spectrotel:

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

About Grain Management:

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, data centers and telecom services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

