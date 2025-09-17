Mountain America Credit Union’s Game of Money Honored at Utah Business Innovation Awards Summit

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union’s Game of Money was recognized in the software category at the Utah Business Innovation Awards Summit, held on Sept. 4 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. The recognition highlights the credit union’s commitment to financial education and innovation that benefits young people across Utah.

Game of Money is a digital, choose-your-own-adventure simulator that allows players to make life decisions, such as choosing a career, housing, or transportation, and see the financial consequences of those choices. Built with more than 14,000 lines of code, the tool uses real data points from Utah’s most populated areas to provide an accurate snapshot of what adulthood might look like at age 28.

“Financial literacy is the foundation for lifelong success, yet too many young people reach adulthood without the tools to make confident choices,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Game of Money bridges that gap by immersing students in real-world scenarios where every decision carries lasting financial consequences. Our goal is to empower the next generation to step into adulthood prepared, capable, and optimistic about their future.”

The program is used in high school classrooms as part of guided financial literacy sessions and has also been embraced by parents and teens in community workshops. Since its digital relaunch in October, more than 1,200 students have participated, with hundreds more expected during the upcoming school year.

Unlike many financial literacy tools that rely on static worksheets or generic figures, Game of Money combines interactive storytelling with real-world cost data to mirror actual financial realities. This design allows students to experience both the challenges and opportunities of financial decision-making in a way that feels tangible and relevant.

More than a classroom exercise, Game of Money gives young people a safe space to experiment with decisions that shape their futures. This recognition validates Mountain America’s commitment to creating practical tools that build confidence, strengthen families, and foster financial resilience across Utah.

