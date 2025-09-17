FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Mooresboro, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Mooresboro, NC.

Mooresboro is located in Western North Carolina, minutes from our previous acquisition in Ellenboro, and just over an hour west of Charlotte. Residents of the community can take advantage of nearby shops and restaurants in both Shelby and Forest City, along with outdoor activities at nearby Crowders Mountain State Park and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Growth in Western North Carolina has led to an increased shortage of affordable housing. The Mooresboro manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We continue to build out our presence in Western North Carolina because we believe that the region will continue to see outpaced growth. Our communities in the region, including our newest community in Mooresboro, should benefit from this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 58 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

