Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Coherent Corp. Securities (COHR)

Coherent Corp. Securities Investigation

What Is This About?

On August 13, 2025, Coherent seemingly surprised investors by announcing the sale of its Aerospace & Defense business for $400 million. At the same time, the Company issued first-quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance that appeared to fall below analyst expectations. On this news, Coherent’s stock price fell $22.36 per share, or approximately 19.6%, to close at $91.65 on August 14, 2025.

What’s Next

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Coherent shareholders. If you purchased Coherent securities or are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, you may visit the law firm's website for more information. Impacted investors may also contact attorney David Abel at securities@shamisgentile.com or (305) 479-2299.

There Is No Cost To You

There are no costs for interested investors. Shamis & Gentile, P.A. represents investors in securities matters on a contingency fee basis. We will ask the court for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees only if we are successful.

About Shamis & Gentile P.A.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for investors who are victims of securities fraud. The firm is committed to securing recoveries for investors who have incurred damages due to false and misleading statements or other corporate misconduct by public companies. Shamis Gentile has recovered over $1 billion for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including class actions, mass torts, and mass arbitrations.

