Questex’s Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum 2025 Launches Curated Pathways as It Celebrates 10 Years in Hospitality Excellence

10th Edition Takes Place in Athens, Greece | 11–13 November 2025

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R Forum), the leading EMEA event dedicated to resort, leisure, and residential hospitality investment, will return to Athens, Greece on 11–13 November 2025 for its 10-year anniversary edition. This year, the forum introduces curated programme pathways, allowing attendees to personalise their experience based on job function, business objectives, and areas of interest.

“The R&R Forum has always been about creating meaningful connections and delivering actionable insights. This year, we’ve taken that commitment further by introducing curated pathways tailored to each delegate’s role - whether investor, developer, operator, or advisor. These pathways are designed to help attendees navigate the programme with clarity and purpose, ensuring they engage with the sessions, networking formats, and experiences most relevant to their strategic goals. It’s about elevating the delegate journey and maximising return on time and investment,” said Julie Rey-Gore, Senior Conference Production Director, Operational Real Estate, Questex.

Introducing pathways personalised for every attendee

General pathway: From networking breakthroughs to trend-led discussions, this pathway explores shifting travel flows, destination strategies, and mixed-use performance - helping attendees sharpen perspective and craft guest experiences that resonate.

Investor pathway: Featuring networking and sessions on capital strategy, branded residences, and emerging leisure markets, this track equips investors to identify opportunities, manage risk, and maximise returns.

Developer pathway: Through immersive site tours and project showcases, this track highlights branded residences, mixed-use assets, and financing strategies, giving developers tools to unlock creativity and drive success.

Operator pathway: Focused on performance optimisation and guest journey innovation, this track combines AI-driven networking with panels on evolving traveller requirements, storytelling, and destination strategies to enhance operations and elevate the guest experience.

More pathways: Advisors and lenders will find content tailored to their roles, while dedicated streams on branded residences and destinations cater to those with a specific area of focus.

Celebrating 10 years of R&R Forum

This year marks a major milestone for the R&R Forum – 10 years of bringing together the global leisure hospitality community. Over the past decade, R&R has evolved into the leading platform for meaningful connections, high-level investment discussions, and industry collaboration, building a reputation for convening the right people in the room: leaders, innovators, and visionaries who share a passion for leisure hospitality.

Yuan Fang, Senior VP Development Europe and Americas at Minor Hotels, has spoken at R&R over the years and will be returning to the stage again this year:

“I’ve been attending the R&R Forum over the years because it convenes a well-curated group of industry leaders, fostering meaningful dialogue around emerging trends, strategic opportunities, and collaborative innovation.”

Roger Allen, CEO at RLA Global, also reflected on what makes R&R special:

“The R&R Forum has preserved that special quality where genuine and meaningful relationships develop, insights are shared, and progress is properly funded.”

The anniversary will be marked with the R&R 10-Year Anniversary Party, sponsored by Enterprise Greece. Set against the backdrop of Athens, the evening will give delegates the chance to unwind, connect, and reflect on a decade of progress, relationships, and shared achievements.

