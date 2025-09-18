Path2Response Digital Audiences Gaining Momentum with Big Brands

BROOMFIELD, CO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Path2Response, a leader in data-driven marketing, is seeing significant traction with its recently launched digital audiences. The new offering, which provides direct access to high-quality, people-based audiences built from first-party retail and donor transaction data, is empowering brands to achieve more precise targeting and drive better campaign performance.

Path2Response audiences are built from billions of individual purchase records and over 5 billion daily site visits, providing a comprehensive, nationwide view of both buyer transactions and in-market consumer behavior across more than 40 categories. The data is updated daily and is available in 30, 60, and 90-day audience segments.

"Early feedback is positive, and big brands are leaning in and excited to leverage these new audiences for better results," said Curt Blattner, VP of Digital Strategy for Path2Response. "The market has a clear need for audiences based on actual transaction data, not just modeled data or surveys. Our unique approach fills that void and is proving to be a game-changer for digital media buyers."

Why Path2Response's Audiences Stand Out

Built from Verified First-Party Transactions: Unlike other data providers, Path2Response's audiences are created from 100% retail transaction buyer data, not modeled from a small seed universe or based on surveys. This direct supply from co-op participants ensures the data is not inferred, modeled, or aggregated from third-party sources.

Unlike other data providers, Path2Response's audiences are created from 100% retail transaction buyer data, not modeled from a small seed universe or based on surveys. This direct supply from co-op participants ensures the data is not inferred, modeled, or aggregated from third-party sources. Tied to Verified Buyers: Path2Response maps site visitors from specialty retail websites directly to real people with a verified home address and transaction history. This method ensures the data is based on actual buyer behavior and not false intent or bots.

Path2Response maps site visitors from specialty retail websites directly to real people with a verified home address and transaction history. This method ensures the data is based on actual buyer behavior and not false intent or bots. Granular Segmentation: The data spans over 40 granular retail buyer categories and 18 specific causes for donor audiences. All demographic audiences are directly tied to people with a recent, verified transaction, providing a higher level of accuracy.

The data spans over 40 granular retail buyer categories and 18 specific causes for donor audiences. All demographic audiences are directly tied to people with a recent, verified transaction, providing a higher level of accuracy. Proven High Performance: With a decade of high performance with its 1,250+ specialty retail and non-profit participants, Path2Response's data has a proven track record of driving effective marketing campaigns.

Audience Activation and Reach

Path2Response's unique, people-based audiences can be easily activated across over 150 platforms, including programmatic video, mobile, display, CTV, and social media. The comprehensive data covers a wide range of retail categories, ensuring a detailed understanding of consumer buying preferences.

Available "buyers" and "in-market" categories include: Men’s and Women’s Fashion, Beauty, Children’s Products & Fashion, Fitness Fashion, Gifts, Gardening, Luxury Home Furnishings, Pets, Vitamins & Supplements, and 30 more.

About Path2Response

Path2Response is a leader in data-driven marketing, offering over 300 unique digital audience segments fueled by first-party retail transaction data. With a vast volume of data and daily visitor signals, Path2Response provides nationwide in-market consumer spend insights across more than 40 categories, leveraging billions of individual purchase records and over 5 billion site visits to enhance digital campaign performance significantly.

Attachment