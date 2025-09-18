Credit Agricole Sa: Press release

Press release

Montrouge, 18 September 2025

Dominique Lefebvre announced today his decision to resign from his positions as chairman of the Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA), the SAS Rue La Boétie, and the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. by the end of 2025.

The end of his term, regarding Crédit Agricole S.A., will be on December 31, 2025.

Dominique Lefebvre indicated: “I have had the honor of chairing the Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA) for 15 years, and the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. for 10 years. I carry out these responsibilities with passion and, during this long period, I have had the privilege of supporting the Group’s transformation in an environment that has undergone significant changes. On the eve of the implementation of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s new medium-term plan, I felt that the time was right to hand over the chairmanship of the group. I am committed to supporting the Group’s governing bodies during this transition period to ensure the continuity of our actions and facilitate my successor’s transition into the role. I would like to express my deep commitment to the Crédit Agricole Group, as well as my complete confidence in its future and unity, and in the ability of its leaders and team members to continue its sustainable growth.”

The appointment of a new chairman will take place in accordance with the regulations and rules in force. It will be communicated in due course.

