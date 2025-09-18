Wrap and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Confirmed to Celebrate Norton Manufacturing Hub Opening, Powering C-UAS and Pre-Escalation Era Solutions

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety and counter-drone solutions, today confirmed that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin plans to attend and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of Wrap’s new U.S. manufacturing headquarters in Norton, Virginia, on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The State of Virginia supported the $4.1 million project through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. This represents one of the most significant recent economic development projects in Wise County. The Norton site is projected to create more than 120 new jobs in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and training. We believe it also boosts the region’s growing technology and industrial base, supporting Governor Youngkin’s vision for Southwest Virginia as a hub for high-tech and defense-related industries.

“We believe Governor Youngkin’s presence at our Norton opening reflects how important this facility is to both Southwest Virginia and our broader mission,” said President Jared Novick. “Wrap is ready to deliver Made-in-America solutions that aim to protect communities, support law enforcement, and enable federal readiness in emerging domains such as counter-drone defense. The Norton facility equips us to execute on that mission at scale.”

Purpose-built to expand Wrap’s domestic production footprint, the 20,000-square-foot site is designed to manufacture up to 23,000 BolaWrap® 150 devices and more than 150,000 cassettes per month, with future capacity expected to double or triple output as demand grows. Beyond production, the facility houses a dedicated R&D wing, an innovation and demonstration center, and training spaces for agencies and partners.

The Norton facility is positioned to assemble Wrap’s 1KC kinetic anti-drone cassette, a patent-pending technology designed to extend the BolaWrap® platform into the counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) market. The 1KC is intended to provide wide-area entanglement coverage, modular deployment across handheld and autonomous platforms, and multi-drone intercept capability, aligning with Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security mission needs.

“Our Norton headquarters is more than just a production site; it’s an innovation hub,” added Novick. “By investing here, our goal is to bring new jobs, opportunities, and capabilities to Wise County while creating a direct pipeline from local talent to national defense innovation. We believe this balanced approach supports both our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

We believe the official opening of the Norton facility represents a pivotal step in Wrap’s long-term growth strategy. This strategy aims to expand U.S. production, deliver shareholder value, align with federal and homeland security priorities, and drive sustained regional economic impact.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

