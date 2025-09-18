Mobilicom’s Cybersecure Drone and Robotics Solutions to be Showcased at Taiwan’s Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE)

Mobilicom’s combat-proven, cybersecure communications & UAV solutions to be presented during a key TADTE session, in alignment with the 2025 expo’s core theme—Communication and Cyber Resilience

Palo Alto, California, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that its end-to-end cybersecure solutions will be featured at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) taking place in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 18-20, 2025 by its Taiwanese distribution partner, Alifecom, at Booth #K0327. Alifecom will also deliver a presentation of Mobilicom’s systems and solutions during a key session.

“Taiwan is a growing hub for aerospace and defense innovation, and TADTE provides an important platform to demonstrate Mobilicom’s field-proven solutions,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder, Oren Elkayam. “We are pleased to work alongside our partner Alifecom, as they introduce our technology to Taiwan’s defense ecosystem and engage directly with potential customers.”

Alifecom, a leading provider of aerospace and defense technologies in Taiwan, will highlight Mobilicom’s combat-proven, cybersecure communications and UAV solutions designed for government and enterprise customers. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Mobilicom’s integrated systems, including its OS3 and ICE software cybersecurity suites as well as its full line of hardware solutions including its U.S. Department of Defense Blue UAS certified SkyHopper datalinks which are deployed across defense, homeland security, and commercial drone operations worldwide.

TADTE is Taiwan’s premier defense and aerospace exhibition, bringing together global industry leaders, military delegations, and government representatives.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how Taiwan is a growing hub for aerospace and defense innovation and engaging directly with potential customers. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

