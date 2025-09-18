XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale Marks Step Toward Next Evolution of XRP Ecosystem

XRP Tundra announces a dual-token presale, linking Solana and XRPL while introducing on-ledger staking options for XRP holders.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has begun a presale that combines cross-chain token distribution with the first on-ledger staking opportunity for XRP holders. The initiative issues two fixed-supply tokens, TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and TUNDRA-S on Solana, while integrating staking rewards through Cryo Vaults.

Presale Opens With Twin Assets

The offering provides participants with two assets under a single purchase. TUNDRA-X serves as a governance and reserve token within XRPL, while TUNDRA-S is positioned for use in Solana’s decentralized finance applications. Supplies are limited to 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S, with allocations covering presale access, staking rewards, ecosystem development, team vesting, and reserves.

The presale structure, which grants exposure to both networks simultaneously, is intended to diversify participation ahead of broader market developments in 2026.

Staking Built Into the Ledger

Alongside the presale, Cryo Vaults allow XRP to be committed directly on-ledger for set periods ranging from one week to three months. Rewards, distributed in TUNDRA tokens, scale with longer lock-up durations and can reach up to 35% annual yield.

Flexibility is added through Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens that enable adjustments to lock-up terms or reward multipliers.

“We wanted to move XRP beyond a transactional role and create a pathway for predictable returns,” the XRP Tundra team explained. “By keeping assets on-ledger and automating rewards, we are offering holders security as well as choice.”

Accountability and Oversight

To support the rollout, the project has completed independent security audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The development team also underwent KYC verification with Vital Block , adding a layer of transparency often absent from early-stage launches.

With staking rewards pre-funded and distribution capped, XRP Tundra’s model avoids reliance on ongoing deposits or inflationary token creation. As crypto markets prepare for regulatory and technological shifts, the presale positions XRP Tundra to expand XRP’s role in decentralized finance.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative designed to broaden the role of XRP through staking, governance, and decentralized finance applications. Its architecture includes Cryo Vaults for on-ledger rewards, Frost Keys for customization, and a dual-token system across XRPL and Solana. Future development includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer built to introduce lending, automated market makers, and derivatives to the XRP ecosystem.

Official Channels

Media Contact:

Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c995fea9-5d22-470e-a82c-696a82755628