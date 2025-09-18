Bowman Selected for Port of Houston Container Terminal Redevelopment Project

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a contract to provide planning and design services relating to the redevelopment of the West End Container Yard at Barbours Cut Terminal in the Port of Houston. The selection builds on more than $5 million in recent assignments involving major U.S. ports and private oil and gas terminal operators, including work in intermodal freight planning, cruise terminal development and marine infrastructure engineering. This marks the company’s first container terminal planning and design services award and expands its reach within the ports and harbors market.

“Our commitment to increase our ports and harbors revenue is delivering tangible results,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Our investment in organic growth and services innovation positions us to continue gaining market share in one of the most critical and capital-intensive segments of the domestic transportation and logistics market. This assignment validates our strategy and signals that the market recognizes the value we bring to this industry.”

This 140-acre project with the Port of Houston is part of a larger $650 million capital improvement program aimed at reconfiguring Barbours Cut Container Terminal for additional loaded container operations using rubber tire gantry cranes. Bowman’s efforts will include terminal planning and capacity upgrade schemes and traffic flow evaluations along with other design and planning services.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

