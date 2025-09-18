MiNK Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Terese C. Hammond to Accelerate iNKT Pipeline to Pivotal Development

Imminent launch of grant-funded clinical trial in graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)

Advancing clinical program in severe pulmonary inflammatory disease

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Terese C. Hammond, MD as Head of Inflammatory and Pulmonary Diseases, effective immediately.

Dr. Hammond is a nationally recognized leader in pulmonary and critical care medicine with extensive experience advancing registration-stage programs in severe pulmonary and inflammatory diseases. She has served as principal investigator on multiple pivotal studies advancing innovations from Gilead, Regeneron, Roche, Novartis, and MiNK, and is lead author of MiNK’s landmark Nature Communications publication on MiNK’s iNKT cell therapy (agenT-797) in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

“Terese’s leadership and clinical observations has advanced MiNK’s INKT platform to the forefront of innovation in pulmonary diseases,” said Jennifer S. Buell, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics. “Her clinical work has demonstrated meaningful survival benefit and reduced infectious complications in severe acute lung injury and life-threatening hypoxemic pneumonia— seminal findings that not only validate the potential of iNKT therapies but also set the foundation for pivotal trials and future registration.”

In her role at MiNK, Dr. Hammond will lead the company’s inflammatory and pulmonary disease portfolio, which include the imminent grant-supported clinical trial in GVHD and the planned late-stage trial in severe pulmonary disease. These programs represent MiNK’s highest priorities, with both positioned as substantial, low-risk opportunities supported by strong biologic rationale, peer-reviewed data, and clear regulatory endpoints. Importantly, Dr. Hammond will retain a foothold in the clinic, bringing real-world patient insights that will streamline trial execution, support efficient study design, and expand innovation across MiNK’s iNKT platform.

Dr. Hammond commented, “I am honored to formally join MiNK at this decisive stage. iNKT therapies have shown highly compelling signals in ARDS and other severe pulmonary diseases, representing a substantial opportunity for near-term pivotal advancement. I look forward to working with regulators, investigators, and our partners to accelerate these programs and deliver transformative therapies to patients in critical need.”

About Dr. Terese Hammond

Dr. Terese Hammond is a nationally recognized expert in pulmonary and critical care medicine with more than two decades of leadership at top cancer and academic centers. She currently serves as Program Director of Pulmonary & Critical Care at Kaweah Health Medical Center and previously directed intensive care services at Providence St. John’s Health Center, a premier oncology hospital. She has also held senior faculty appointments at UCLA and USC, where she led fellowship programs in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Dr. Hammond trained at Boston University/Boston Medical Center and is quadruple board-certified in Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, and Sleep Medicine. She also holds a Cancer Immunotherapy Certificate from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Her research has been published in leading journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Science Translational Medicine, and Clinical Infectious Diseases. She has been recognized as “Woman of the Year” by U.S. Representative Judy Chu and multiple times as a “Top Doctor” by Los Angeles Magazine and Pasadena Magazine.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic immune responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead asset, AGENT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and critical pulmonary immune collapse. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable tumor- and tissue-specific immune activation with broad potential application. With a scalable, cryopreserved manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies that are accessible, durable, and applicable across a wide range of indications. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as “master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al., AACR IO 2024; Oncogene, 2024), as well as reduce inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications, 2024).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, anticipated benefit, development plans, and future potential of iNKT cells and CAR-iNKT therapies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section of MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

