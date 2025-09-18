Cordia Awarded Contract for Operation and Maintenance of Arizona State University’s Tempe Combined Heat and Power Facility

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of energy solutions, today announced it has been awarded the contract to operate and maintain Arizona State University’s (ASU) Tempe Combined Heat and Power Facility (CHPF).

As the long-standing operator of the facility, Cordia brings more than two decades of experience designing, developing, and operating complex energy systems. The Tempe CHPF is a critical component of ASU’s energy infrastructure, delivering 16,000 kW of electricity, 10,000 tons of chilled water, and 160,000 lbm/hr of steam, while also providing 4 MVA of emergency backup power to ensure uninterrupted service to the campus.

“Our partnership with Arizona State University reflects Cordia’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient energy solutions that support the university’s mission,” said Jacob Graff, Regional President at Cordia. “We are proud to continue operating the Tempe Combined Heat and Power Facility, which plays a vital role in powering ASU’s research, classrooms, and student life.”

The CHPF’s advanced cogeneration technology achieves efficiencies of 75–85%, far surpassing conventional power systems. By capturing and reusing waste heat, the facility reduces emissions, supports ASU’s sustainability initiatives, and strengthens the university’s energy resilience.

Under the new agreement, Cordia will provide:

Comprehensive operations and maintenance to ensure peak efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance.

to ensure peak efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance. Proactive maintenance strategies powered by advanced systems, including a computerized maintenance management platform.

powered by advanced systems, including a computerized maintenance management platform. Long-term service agreements and critical spares management , ensuring predictable costs and uninterrupted performance.

, ensuring predictable costs and uninterrupted performance. Safety-first programs and continuous training, reinforcing Cordia’s core value of protecting personnel, assets, and the environment.

Cordia’s fixed-fee operations model includes equipment replacement, infrastructure upgrades, and regulatory compliance support, eliminating unexpected costs and ensuring long-term performance. This comprehensive approach positions Cordia as a trusted energy partner to ASU, supporting both day-to-day campus operations and long-term sustainability goals

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

