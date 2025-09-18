DIRTT to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver and Planet MicroCap Showcase, Toronto

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced it will be participating at two upcoming investor conferences: the Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver and the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto.

Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Presentation: 1:15 pm PT

Venue: JW Marriott Parq, Vancouver

Click here to register: REGISTER

Planet MicroCap Showcase, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Presentation: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto

Click here to register: REGISTER

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

DIRTT Investor Relations: ir@dirtt.com