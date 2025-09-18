Rezolve Ai Eliminates Private Placement Warrant Overhang

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a strategic partner of Microsoft and Google, today announced that all private placement warrants issued in December 2024 as part of a $15 million placing have now been either exercised or have lapsed.

These private placement warrants, which were originally valid for five years, were forced into early expiry or take up following Rezolve’s share performance and are no longer outstanding. Their exercise or expiration clears away a warrant overhang that created unnecessary market noise, reinforcing investor confidence in Rezolve’s equity story.

“This is an important step for Rezolve,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “By clearing these warrants, we believe that we’ve removed a distortion that was weighing on the market, simplified our capital structure, and created a cleaner runway for investors. With this behind us, all attention can now be on our growth trajectory and value creation.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance, Rezolve’s beliefs about the impact of the private warrants on the market. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040