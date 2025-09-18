Kandal M Venture Limited Announces the Trend for Key Customer Orders for the Current Fiscal Year

TA KHMAU, Cambodia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandal M Venture Limited (Nasdaq: FMFC) (“Kandal” or the “Company”), a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with manufacturing operations in Cambodia, today announced its customer orders so far for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The Company reported that orders to date total approximately US$6,722,000. Customer orders for the Resort 2026 and Spring 2026 seasons are consistent with expectations. The fashion industry categorizes the Resort Season as the end of the year in the United States, and the Spring Season as January to March.

The Company added that it hopes to increase orders as it continues to expand its operations.

“We feel that the orders placed so far represent the resiliency of our business, despite the global economy as well as uncertainties surrounding tariffs earlier this year,” said Mr. Duncan Miao, the Director and Chairman of the Board of Kandal. “In addition to our current footprint, our Company plans to increase its geographic presence to expand its customer base.”

The Company’s current customers include well-known global fashion brands headquartered in the United States.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with its manufacturing operations in Cambodia. It primarily manufactures handbags, such as shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, top-handle handbags, satchels, and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kandalmv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

