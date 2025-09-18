YXT.com Product Launch: Driving Innovation and Setting a New Benchmark for Intelligent Productivity

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it successfully hosted its “Exploring the Infinite · Daring to Break Through · Shaping the Future” Intelligent Productivity Product Launch in Beijing on September 17, 2025. The event highlighted the Company’s latest strategic achievements, offered in-depth insights into the core industry issue of “how enterprises can build intelligent productivity,” unveiled a new portfolio of intelligent products and solutions, and featured the release of the Enterprise Intelligent Productivity White Paper, further solidifying the Company’s leadership in shaping the future of enterprise productivity.

Highlights for the Intelligent Productivity Product Launch

Trend Insights and Strategic Vision: Focusing on the core challenges enterprises face in organizational efficiency and transformation in the AI era, the Company shared forward-looking insights into the intelligent productivity sector, analyzed emerging opportunities, and outlined its strategic roadmap, brand vision, and long-term mission.

Focusing on the core challenges enterprises face in organizational efficiency and transformation in the AI era, the Company shared forward-looking insights into the intelligent productivity sector, analyzed emerging opportunities, and outlined its strategic roadmap, brand vision, and long-term mission. Launch of a New Product Portfolio: The Company unveiled and demonstrated four flagship intelligent products addressing core business scenarios such as HR transformation, role capability enhancement, sales enablement, and employee learning, Together, these solutions create a complete AI application lifecycle, showcasing the Company’s strengths in technology and data security while delivering tangible results in customer adoption.

The Company unveiled and demonstrated four flagship intelligent products addressing core business scenarios such as HR transformation, role capability enhancement, sales enablement, and employee learning, Together, these solutions create a complete AI application lifecycle, showcasing the Company’s strengths in technology and data security while delivering tangible results in customer adoption. Authoritative White Paper and High-Level Dialogue: Frost & Sullivan released the Enterprise Intelligent Productivity White Paper, providing the first systematic definition of the sector along with an in-depth analysis of its growth trends and market potential. The launch was followed by a dialogue featuring experts and executives from institutions including Tsinghua University and Merck Serono, who shared insights and explored future directions for enterprise AI adoption.



Mr. Peter Lu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YXT.com, commented, “Intelligent productivity is not simply about embedding AI into workflows, but about driving a profound reinvention of organizations and production models through the integration of industrial-grade AI, industry-specific know-how, and organizational transformation. Only when AI truly understands enterprises and their businesses, becoming a “virtual employee,” can it collaborate with people to deliver measurable outcomes. We believe intelligent productivity is the result of the synergistic evolution of technology, talent and organizations, a new model of productivity that will fundamentally reshape how enterprises grow and compete. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage AI to upgrade organizations, build efficient AI-native enterprises, and set new benchmarks for workforce productivity across the industry. At the same time, we will pursue ecosystem partnerships, investments, and acquisitions in HR Tech and AI-related technologies and content, while further expanding our global footprint.”

Mr. Alan Wang, Chief Growth Officer of YXT.com, added, “The newly launched product portfolio brings our vision to life. These new offerings are designed with a sharper focus on building enterprise-level intelligent productivity and driving its rapid, large-scale adoption across industries. We firmly believe AI will not replace people but create greater value through collaboration. Going forward, we will leverage AI to reinvent the training services ecosystem, lead the trillion-dollar content market, and continue developing innovative AI-driven products and businesses to accelerate the scaled adoption of intelligent productivity.”

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

