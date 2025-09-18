Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size Set to Reach USD 61.66 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Prevalence, Technological Advances, and Expanding Therapeutic Options | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size Analysis:

According to S&S Insider Research, the Chronic Kidney Disease Market is on a steady upward trajectory, projected to expand at 5.51% annually over the next eight years. This translates to growth from USD 40.22 billion in 2025E to USD 61.66 billion by 2033. The growth is driven by rising prevalence of CKD, developing diagnostic infrastructure, and launch of novel therapies.

In the United States, the market is expected to grow from USD 13.23 billion in 2025E to USD 20.16 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. Key drivers include increasing patient awareness, screening programs, and a strong pipeline of novel therapies in development for different stages of CKD.

Market Insights:

Global CKD Market Drivers: Increase in Geriatric Population; Increase in Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension; Present Diagnostic Tools; and Expansion in Treatment Options Available

U.S. Market Highlights: Focus on early-stage detection, government healthcare strategies, and growing uptake of novel dialysis and drug approaches.

Investment Opportunities: With this market expansion, there is an investment opportunity for the Biopharma companies and diagnostic service provider as well as digital health solution for CKD management.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Medtronic plc

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Roche Holding AG

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

Vifor Pharma

Terumo Corporation

Other Players

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 40.22 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 61.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity drives CKD incidence.



Expanding dialysis and transplant facilities improve access to care.



Growing government initiatives and awareness campaigns support early detection.

Segmentation Dynamics

By Diagnosis, blood tests contributed to the largest market share at 49.82% in 2025E primarily due to established use of eGFR and creatinine for the accurate staging of the disease. Due to the importance of early detection of albuminuria and proteinuria, urine tests are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.12%.

By Treatment, the drugs segment dominated the market with coming at the 44.89% share in 2025E, driven by large penetration of SGLT2 inhibitors, ACE inhibitors and anemia therapies for slow rate of progression. The kidney transplant segment is predicted to grow the highest, with an estimated 6.22% CAGR, due to advancements in surgical techniques, improvement in immunosuppressive regimens, and further development of living donor programs that enhance patient survival.

By Indication, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes-related CKD lead 40.87% together with the fact that diabetes is the Number One cause of kidney disease in the world. The fastest-growing indication for the pipeline market is expected to be polycystic kidney disease, with a CAGR of 6.22%, which will be driven by genetic screening, rising awareness, and targeted therapies.

By End User, hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of 67.85% in 2025E, attributed to the presence of hospitals and clinics as the principal centers for dialysis, transplants, and overall CKD care. The fastest relative growth is expected to be seen at diagnostic centers (CAGR 5.77%), keeping in line with the trend of preventive screening, as well as early-stage detection in developed as well as emerging markets.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Key Segmentation:

By Diagnosis

Blood Tests (49.82% share, 2025E)

Urine Tests (fastest-growing, CAGR 6.12%)

Imaging Test

Kidney Biopsy

By Treatment

Drugs (44.89% share, 2025E)

Dialysis

Kidney Transplants (fastest-growing, CAGR 6.22%)

By Indication

Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes (40.87% share, 2025E)

Polycystic Kidney Disease (fastest-growing, CAGR 6.22%)

Hypertension-Related CKD

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics (67.85% share, 2025E)

Diagnostic Centers (fastest-growing, CAGR 5.77%)

Regional Analysis

North America held 38.6% of global CKD market in 2025. This should be interpreted in light of the high burden of diabetes, hypertension and obesity of the region, and the well-established dialysis and transplant services. Robust diagnostic infrastructure enables early diagnosis, and good reimbursement systems enhance affordability for patients. North America maintains its strong position as a leading CKD market globally, propelled by robust pharmaceutical investment and rapid uptake of novel drug therapies.

Europe was the second largest market holding a significant share due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing number of aging population thereby, establishing a solid infrastructure for dialysis networks. Early diagnosis & treatment adoption is driven by national screening programs, routine CKD awareness campaigns, and strong government reimbursement policies. Germany is an accessible regional leader owing to strong healthcare infrastructure, broad availability of transplant programs, and High pharmaceutical presence. All of which supports a strong contribution to CKD market growth across Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.40%, respectively. Launch of healthcare purpose is driving this growth, as well as increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and increased government budget. China and India are the biggest contributors here due to huge patient population base and rising access to diagnostic facilities. Japan is likewise a major revenue generator owing to an aging population where nephrology-focused care commands a strong tradition. Asia Pacific being a well-known emerging region for CKD care with massive investments in dialysis centers and tele-nephrology programs

In developing regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa, urbanization along with lifestyle changes and increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is leading to rising healthcare demand. While Brazil and South Africa focus on the expansion of dialysis and diagnostic services, countries of the GCC have already established national programs on CKD education and transplant. All of this is steadily enhancing access to advanced care while supporting long-term growth opportunities across these regions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS – helps you understand CKD prevalence by stage and region, alongside age, gender, and risk factor distribution, giving clarity on disease hotspots and vulnerable populations.

– helps you understand CKD prevalence by stage and region, alongside age, gender, and risk factor distribution, giving clarity on disease hotspots and vulnerable populations. DISEASE BURDEN & OUTCOME METRICS – helps you evaluate hospitalization rates, mortality trends, and prevalence of comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and anemia, critical for healthcare planning.

– helps you evaluate hospitalization rates, mortality trends, and prevalence of comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and anemia, critical for healthcare planning. TREATMENT & THERAPY LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze adoption of dialysis (hemodialysis vs. peritoneal), kidney transplant rates, and usage of leading drug classes, highlighting therapeutic demand patterns.

– helps you analyze adoption of dialysis (hemodialysis vs. peritoneal), kidney transplant rates, and usage of leading drug classes, highlighting therapeutic demand patterns. ECONOMIC & COST BURDEN INDEX – helps you assess average treatment costs per patient, regional breakdown of hospitalization and dialysis expenditures, and variations in insurance coverage vs. out-of-pocket spending.

– helps you assess average treatment costs per patient, regional breakdown of hospitalization and dialysis expenditures, and variations in insurance coverage vs. out-of-pocket spending. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the positioning of key pharmaceutical and dialysis service providers based on therapy portfolios, regional penetration, and growth strategies in the CKD market.

