Rigetti, in Collaboration with QphoX, Awarded $5.8M AFRL Contract to Advance Superconducting Quantum Networking

BERKELEY, Calif. and DELFT, The Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, today announced that it was awarded a three-year, $5.8 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance superconducting quantum networking. Rigetti will be collaborating with QphoX on the project, a Dutch quantum technology startup developing leading frequency conversion systems for quantum applications.

Quantum networking is being explored for its potential revolutionary use cases such as distributed quantum computing and developing a secure quantum internet. Much like classical HPC, quantum networks could provide a path for scaling to larger, more powerful quantum computing systems by networking smaller systems together to solve problems by using multiple quantum processors. It could also unlock the ability to transmit information between quantum nodes in different geographical regions.

Our global information networks are enabled by optical data transfer. The impact of optical interconnects can be even greater for quantum information; enabling room-temperature, long-range quantum state transfer between cryogenically cooled quantum processors. A key challenge to networking superconducting quantum computers is the need to convert the microwave signals, which are used to control superconducting qubits, to optical photons that can travel along those fibers. This project aims to deliver systems providing entanglement between superconducting qubits and optical photons, the essential building block of quantum networking.

Building on Rigetti and QphoX’s successful demonstration of qubit-transducer systems working together to perform optical single-shot qubit readout, the team plans to combine superconducting microwave qubits developed by Rigetti with single-photon microwave-optical transducers developed by QphoX. By transferring excitations from the qubit chip resonators to the transducers, the individual microwave photons will be converted to optical photons while still preserving their quantum character.

“By joining Rigetti’s leadership in designing, fabricating, and operating superconducting qubits with QphoX’s world-class transduction technology, and AFRL’s expertise in hybrid networked quantum systems, this is an exciting opportunity to advance superconducting quantum networking,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We are very pleased that AFRL is supporting this technology, which is important for the U.S. to maintain its global leadership in quantum information science.”

“Bringing our technology together with our partners directly into the hands of an end-user who develops quantum networks based on superconducting qubits linked with optical interconnects is a critical milestone for this field. This contract represents a great commitment from AFRL to pursue interconnected quantum systems, and it’s fantastic to work with the expert team at Rigetti to make this goal a reality,” says Dr. Simon Groeblacher, QphoX CEO.

“AFRL is actively pursuing the development of heterogeneous quantum interconnects for integrating matter-based quantum technologies, including superconducting qubits, within our recently established telecom-based quantum local area networks (QLANs) in Rome, NY,” says Matt LaHaye, principal research physicist with AFRL. “Interconnects that link superconducting qubit processors with telecom QLANs will be a transformative step to investigations of entanglement distribution for fundamental research and capabilities for Air Force and DoD operations.”

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

About QphoX

QphoX is the leading developer of quantum transduction systems that enable quantum computers to network over optical frequencies. Leveraging decades of progress in photonic, MEMS and superconducting device nanofabrication, their single-photon interfaces bridge the gap between microwave, optical and telecom frequencies to provide essential quantum links between computation, state storage and networking. QphoX is based in Delft, the Netherlands. See https://www.qphox.eu/ for more information.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including the potential quantum networking has for certain uses cases; the potential quantum networks have in providing a path for scaling to larger, more powerful quantum computing systems; and the potential for quantum networks to unlock the ability to transmit information. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations, including the strategic collaboration to combine superconducting microwave qubits developed by Rigetti with single-photon microwave-optical transducers developed by QphoX; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

