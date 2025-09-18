Advent Technologies Receives Order from Leading European Transportation Power Company

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advent Technologies, SA, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant purchase order from a leading European transportation power company for the supply of Advent’s proprietary Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA).

This strategic order marks a major milestone for Advent, reinforcing its position as a key supplier of advanced fuel cell components. This order is scheduled for initial delivery in November 2025 with completion by year-end.

Gary Herman, Advent’s CEO, commented: “I want to congratulate the Advent team for securing this important order. It reflects the strength of our technology and the trust placed in us by industry leaders. We look forward to delivering on this commitment and continuing to expand our footprint in this sector.”

Nikolaos Farmakiotis, Advent’s Sales & Marketing Manager, added: “This order is a strong validation of our commercial strategy and the value our MEA technology brings to high-performance industries. We are excited to support our customer’s innovation goals and proud to contribute to the future of clean propulsion.”

This announcement underscores Advent’s strategic focus on commercializing its core technologies and scaling production to meet the needs of high-impact industries. The transportation sector represents a key growth area for Advent, and this order will contribute to the Company’s revenue trajectory and investor confidence.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation driven technology company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The Company’s vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier 1, OEM’s and System Integrators. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani Greece. With over 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent also holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information visit our website at www.advent.energy .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.