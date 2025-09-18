CLIC Malaysia Opens Cybersecurity Career Pathways with RM3,100 Training and Certification Program

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, in collaboration with the BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Cyberjaya, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University, and the Government of Canada, has announced the launch of CLIC Malaysia, a comprehensive cybersecurity training and certification program that begins in November 2025. Priced at RM3,100, the program offers access to SANS courses and GIAC certifications with a total value of approximately RM51,000, made possible through support from public and private partners.

With organizations across industries seeking professionals who hold validated cybersecurity credentials, CLIC Malaysia directly addresses the shortage of skilled practitioners. The program equips learners with a blend of technical training, strategic thinking, and practical experience to prepare them for immediate impact in the workforce.

“Employers want professionals who are ready to contribute from day one and CLIC Malaysia meets that need by combining certification with hands-on preparation at a cost that makes cybersecurity training more widely accessible,” said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs & Partnerships at SANS Institute. “This initiative represents a strong step toward building a globally prepared cybersecurity workforce.”

Participants will complete SANS courses that build foundational knowledge aligned with high-demand roles. In parallel, the Cybersecurity Professional Practice component introduces key topics such as cybersecurity ethics, organizational strategy, regulatory compliance, and communication within enterprise environments. These sessions were developed with direct input from employers to ensure alignment with industry expectations.

CLIC Malaysia also includes hands-on exercises in the Catalyst Cyber Range, a simulated network environment where participants take on both offensive and defensive roles in real-time scenarios. Instructors guide students through the full spectrum of cybersecurity readiness, from incident response to ransomware attacks, helping them gain familiarity with commercial tools, identify attack characteristics, and apply response strategies in a realistic setting.

“CLIC Malaysia gives participants the kind of training employers are looking for,” said Shuftan. “They gain technical skills, industry-recognized certification, and a clear understanding of how cybersecurity fits into the way organizations work.”

Applications are now open to residents in Malaysia and the region. For program details or to apply, visit:

https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/services/cybersecurity-center-excellence-malaysia/certifications-leadership-cybersecurity

For information about additional financial support, contact: CLICMalaysia@CybersecureCatalyst.ca