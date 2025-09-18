Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Basis Technologies to 2025 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List, Ranking No. 1

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Basis Technologies for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List. Basis (https://basis.com) is the industry’s leading advertising automation platform. This is Basis’ fourth time being named to this prestigious list -- this year coming in at first place. Earning a spot means that it is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 8,500 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

“Basis deeply appreciates the continued recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune. Receiving this nod for the industry in which our company has been thriving demonstrates that employee happiness is good business,” said Emily Barron, chief people officer, Basis Technologies. “Basis wins and succeeds as a collective team. When our workplace practices are lifting our people to be the best versions of themselves, we create a positive effect on our customer relationships, revenue, product innovation and industry partnerships.”

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

In the past few years, Basis also ranked as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing™ (2024, 2023, 2022), Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2020), Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2020), Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020), and Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2016). Additionally, it has been named No. 1 for two consecutive years on Ad Age's Best Places to Work (2025, 2024).

Basis provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.4 million employees in the U.S in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, over 8,500 were collected from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry, and this list is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. To be eligible for the list, companies must have 10 or more employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

