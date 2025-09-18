Wells Trecaso Financial Group Joins Carson Wealth to Expand Services and Build Future Growth

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $48 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that Akron, Ohio-based Wells Trecaso Financial Group has joined Carson Wealth. Led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Douglas Wells and Ralph Trecaso, the firm serves approximately $570 million AUM.

Wells and Trecaso, both Akron natives, have collaborated since 1992 after recognizing their clients would best be served by their combined expertise in investments and financial planning. They left the wirehouse environment in 2017 to launch Wells Trecaso Financial Group as an independent advisory firm committed to providing comprehensive wealth planning for life and legacy. The team has grown to include partners and wealth advisors Christopher Walters and Samuel Trecaso and operations managers Michelle Weaver and Andrea Otte.

“As we looked around for a new strategic partner, we were immediately impressed by Carson’s culture, values and commitment to putting advisors first,” Wells said. “Partnering with Carson allows us to continue our legacy, strengthen our business continuity plans and ensure that our clients’ children and grandchildren will be just as well-served in the future.”

Trecaso added, “Carson gives us the freedom to keep doing what we do best while providing the resources to grow. This partnership means more time with clients, more opportunities to recruit advisors and better tools to deliver advanced planning and investment strategies.”

Through the new partnership, the Wells Trecaso team gains access to Carson’s vast ecosystem of resources, including advanced planning solutions, holistic tax planning services and advanced investment capabilities. Wells Trecaso will also benefit from Carson’s practitioner-led model by having access to advisor coaches who can share proven strategies on successful practice management and help mentor the next generation of advisors.

“Our new partnership with Wells Trecaso is about walking alongside Doug, Ralph and their team as they write the next chapter of their firm’s story,” Carson Group CEO Burt White said. “At Carson, we exist so advisors can prioritize relationships with clients and spend less time buried in the back office. By supporting the Wells Trecaso team with our industry-leading practitioners, in-house experts and innovative technology, we’re helping them elevate the client experience, create a thoughtful succession plan and fast-track the development of junior advisors. We welcome them into the Carson family and are excited to strengthen our growing presence in the Midwest as we continue building enduring partnerships with independent firms nationwide.”

Michael Belluomini, Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Carson Group, said, “When we first connected with Doug and Ralph, it was clear that their clients were the heart of everything they do. They have built something special over the past 30+years, and our goal is to help protect and grow that legacy while ensuring Akron-area families will be served with the same care for decades to come. This partnership gives them the support to bring on the next generation of advisors, and we look forward to creating new growth opportunities for their entire team.”

Wells Trecaso becomes Carson’s 31st wholly owned office. MarshBerry, under the leadership of John Orsini, served as exclusive M&A advisor to Wells Trecaso.

Carson Group manages over $48 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

