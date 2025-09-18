Goosehead Insurance and Nan & Company Properties Expand Strategic Franchise Arrangement to Enhance Client Experience in Houston’s Luxury Real Estate Market

HOUSTON and WESTLAKE, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, and Nan & Company Properties, Houston’s leading luxury real estate brokerage and the exclusive Houston affiliate of Forbes Global Properties have expanded their strategic franchise arrangement. This collaboration between a top luxury brokerage and a technology-enabled independent insurance platform eliminates friction in one of the most complex parts of the homebuying process: securing tailored, competitive insurance coverage at closing with a white-glove feel.

The franchise collaboration — Altivo Insurance — will embed home insurance options directly into the real estate transaction process, giving Nan & Company Properties’ clients seamless access to Goosehead’s broad portfolio of insurance carriers and expert guidance from licensed agents as part of their home purchase journey. By leveraging Goosehead’s expansive carrier network, Altivo Insurance will deliver a greater variety of home insurance coverage options than are typically available in the Houston market — a critical benefit given the city’s frequent weather-related challenges, from hurricanes to flooding, which have underscored the importance of strong and reliable home insurance in recent years.

“Our mission has always been to put clients first by offering them choice, speed, and ease when it comes to securing insurance,” said Mark Jones Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Goosehead Insurance. “Nan & Company Properties is a trusted leader in Houston’s luxury real estate market, and together through Altivo Insurance, we’ll deliver an unmatched experience for clients who expect the very best when buying or selling a home. Expanding access to coverage options in a market as complex as Houston gives homebuyers greater confidence that their investment is protected.”

Founded in 2014 by Co-Founders and Owners Nancy Almodovar and Jose Almodovar, Nan & Company Properties has grown into one of Texas’s most dynamic real estate firms, with more than 200 agents and nearly $1 billion in annual sales volume. Through its exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, the firm represents premier properties across Houston and internationally.

“At Nan & Company Properties, we’re committed to providing our clients with not only extraordinary real estate expertise but also best-in-class resources that make their journey seamless,” said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan & Company Properties. “Partnering with Goosehead Insurance to launch Altivo Insurance allows us to deliver on that promise. Given Houston’s weather patterns in recent years, having more options for strong home insurance coverage is invaluable for our clients. Altivo makes it easier for them to secure the right protection while navigating the excitement of buying or selling a home.”

The creation of Altivo Insurance underscores both companies’ dedication to client service, innovation, and strengthening Houston’s thriving luxury real estate ecosystem. The integration will help buyers save time, make more informed decisions, and reduce the stress often associated with managing multiple aspects of the homebuying process independently. Together, the companies are setting a new standard in real estate and insurance collaboration, signaling a shift in how both industries will evolve.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

About Nan & Company Properties

Nan & Company Properties was founded in 2014 to modernize the buying and selling experience by cultivating a culture of communication, innovation and integrity. Consistently ranked among the state’s top firms, Nan & Company Properties services a global clientele and supports more than 200 agents at four Houston area offices including The Heights, Uptown, The Woodlands and Galveston. A commitment to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled results extends to a Builder Services arm and Developer Services Division. The firm is a proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International.

For more information, please call 1.713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, and X.

