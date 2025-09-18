ServiceTitan Introducing the Next Evolution of AI at Pantheon 2025 Keynote Sessions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is announcing today a suite of AI-powered tools contractors are already using to fully automate their back office, from the first call to the final invoice. ServiceTitan will also unveil Atlas, an advanced AI sidekick that represents the next evolution of Titan Intelligence, the purpose-built AI engine for the trades.

Atlas acts like the ultimate power user of ServiceTitan, and over time will have the capabilities to handle many of the tasks, insights, and decisions a business owner or team member could make. Contractors can interact directly with Atlas in the ServiceTitan platform, typing or speaking in plain English where they can ask Atlas to run reports, find jobs, dispatch technicians, or guide them through workflows.

“Unlike traditional tools, Atlas feels less like software and more like a trusted co-pilot or even a chief of staff that adapts to the specific workflows of any contractor,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and president of ServiceTitan. “Atlas not only understands what you say, it truly comprehends the unique context of your business at any given moment. Every time you interact with Atlas, it will become smarter, more powerful, and more insightful. Our vision is that trades businesses will one day only need to turn the wrench while Atlas handles everything else.”

Atlas and the AI-powered software will deliver breakthrough features to:

Empower technicians in the field with instant answers inside ServiceTitan Mobile. No need to call dispatch, which means jobs finish faster, interruptions are minimized, and upsell opportunities grow.

with instant answers inside ServiceTitan Mobile. No need to call dispatch, which means jobs finish faster, interruptions are minimized, and upsell opportunities grow. Automate office workflows from invoice reviews in accounting, to smarter scheduling with demand-based capacity and benchmark pricing.

from invoice reviews in accounting, to smarter scheduling with demand-based capacity and benchmark pricing. Simplify commercial operations with daily logs auto-filled, RFIs and change orders created automatically, and Accounts Receivable features to streamline complex construction workflows.

with daily logs auto-filled, RFIs and change orders created automatically, and Accounts Receivable features to streamline complex construction workflows. Enhance customer experience with AI-powered booking agents, interactive SMS scheduling, and real-time dispatch recommendations, ensuring customers get faster, smarter service.

with AI-powered booking agents, interactive SMS scheduling, and real-time dispatch recommendations, ensuring customers get faster, smarter service. Drive smarter business decisions by surfacing key insights like booking rate dips or standout estimates, along with recommending and taking actions to improve profitability automatically.



Atlas can also take direct action for businesses. For example, when schedules are full, Atlas can automatically throttle marketing spend, and trigger campaigns to generate new jobs when demand is light. This combination of intelligence and automation enables contractors to reduce wasted spend, increase profitability, and make better decisions faster.

“The trades are one of the most resilient and durable industries in the world,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “AI isn’t going to replace contractors, but it will absolutely transform how they operate. Business owners who adapt and embrace this new reality will thrive, while those who don’t will be left behind. With Atlas, we’re giving our customers the ability to harness AI thoughtfully and precisely, so they can run smarter, serve customers better, and grow more profitably.”

ServiceTitan will also announce the launch of its new Max Program, designed to accelerate the AI automation journey for contractors. Max pairs the full suite of Pro Products with expert guidance to unlock growth through AI automation. Max ensures that contractors are leveraging the full suite of ServiceTitan’s AI capabilities, so they can realize the full ROI of end-to-end automation.

To learn more about all of the new features and announcements at Pantheon 2025, visit the Pantheon Live Blog .

Keynote Sessions at Pantheon 2025

Pantheon will feature the following keynote presentations from ServiceTitan leaders on Thursday, September 18. Event details and registration details here .

A live webcast of the following keynote sessions will be broadcast here , and a replay will be available for 90 days:

8:00 AM PT - Welcome Keynote with Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan

- Welcome Keynote with Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan 11:15 AM PT - Optimize Every Job, Every Time with ServiceTitan’s Latest Residential Products

- Optimize Every Job, Every Time with ServiceTitan’s Latest Residential Products 1:30 PM PT - The Connected Blueprint: Powering Predictable & Profitable Growth in Commercial Service & Construction

- The Connected Blueprint: Powering Predictable & Profitable Growth in Commercial Service & Construction 4:30 PM PT - Built for What's Next: AI and the Future of the Trades with Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan

