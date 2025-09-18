Nexxen Taps Eric Solomon to Advance Data Platform and Solutions Strategy 

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the appointment of Eric Solomon as Senior Vice President, Product – Data, reinforcing the company’s commitment to data-led growth.



In his new role, Solomon will lead the evolution and expansion of the Nexxen Data Platform, which sits at the center of its unified tech stack, seamlessly connecting demand- and supply-side solutions. Secure and privacy-first, the platform powers Nexxen’s data-driven offerings, such as TV Intelligence and Discovery, leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) to refine audience insights, optimize performance and measure outcomes with greater accuracy.

Solomon joins Nexxen with extensive experience driving product transformation across the ad tech ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Product Delivery at Criteo, where he oversaw the company’s performance DSP and SSP capabilities. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Nielsen in senior leadership roles spanning product, marketing and sales.

“Data has become the foundation for advertisers ’ and media companies ’ strategies for success, and Nexxen is committed to leading in this area,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “Eric brings exceptional product leadership, commercial expertise and a proven ability to scale complex solutions, which he will leverage to advance our data platform, ensuring it delivers even greater value for our customers and sets the pace for the industry.”

“Nexxen’s focus on advanced TV brings me back to my roots in media, with the opportunity to impact a market that’s evolving at remarkable speed,” said Solomon. “The company’s technology and data assets are primed for success, and I look forward to working with media companies, advertisers and agencies to deliver incremental value and drive growth.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the acquisition or hiring of new talent and any benefits or insights associated with such hirings as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s offerings and products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; ,including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Communications Director

gwheeler@nexxen.com