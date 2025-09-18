Avenir Travel Edition by Direct Travel Named to The Business Travel Magazine’s 2025 Tech Hotlist

Denver, CO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced that its Avenir Travel Edition platform has been named to The Business Travel Magazine’s 2025 Tech Hotlist. The annual list recognizes the most impactful and forward-looking technologies transforming the business travel sector.

Among 15 other recipients, Avenir made the list for standing out as a travel tech innovation shaking up the industry. Officially introduced earlier this year, Avenir Travel Edition offers travelers intuitive booking, gives travel managers unmatched visibility and control, and delivers always-on support for organizations of all sizes. Built on Spotnana’s open API-first infrastructure, the next-generation platform delivers the control, content, and traveler experience organizations need to thrive in today’s dynamic business and economic environment.

The benefits of Avenir for organizations include:

Access to the broadest range of travel content (GDS, NDC, direct connect)

A fast, personalized booking experience to keep travelers happy and in policy

Self-service capabilities for travel modifications and cancellations on the go

Bringing together travelers, travel managers, and travel advisors on one unified platform and interface to streamline interactions and resolve issues faster

“Avenir was built to make business travel feel effortless—simpler to plan, easier to manage, and faster to resolve,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. “This recognition affirms that pairing thoughtful design with always-on support moves us closer to ‘The Perfect Trip.’”

Global consulting firm ZS Associates is already using the platform to move thousands of trips seamlessly through one system, while OMNIA Partners is bringing Avenir to its vast membership base as a smarter way to manage travel spend. These examples underscore how Avenir is not just a new tool, but a shift in how companies think about business travel.

For more details about the 2025 Tech Hotlist and the full list of winners, visit: https://thebusinesstravelmag.com/tech-hotlist-2025/.

Direct Travel is one of the world’s largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry’s broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.