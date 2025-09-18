Progress Software Expands AI Coding Assistants Across Telerik and Kendo UI Libraries—Helping Developers Extend Productivity Up to 30%

Specialized AI coding assistants are now available for most UI libraries, reporting and styling tools, providing deep context to popular AI-powered IDEs and helping developers automate more and deliver faster

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered developer capabilities in the Q3 2025 release of its leading developer toolsets, Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®.

Following the successful debut of AI Coding Assistants for Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor and Progress® KendoReact™, Progress is extending this technology across all major UI component libraries—supporting ASP.NET Core, WPF, WinForms, .NET MAUI and Angular—and, for the first time, to Telerik Reporting and Progress Document Processing.

The Telerik and Kendo UI AI Coding Assistants are deeply integrated into developers’ existing integrated development environment (IDE) workflows. They work inside popular AI coding solutions like GitHub Copilot, Claude Code and Cursor, helping deliver highly specialized, context-aware code that understands the intricacies of the Telerik and Kendo UI components. This promotes faster delivery without compromising quality. Early adopters have already reported productivity boosts of up to 30% on top of what AI-powered IDEs already provide.

“AI coding tools have transformed software development, taking over more mundane work and allowing engineers to focus on more innovative tasks which demand expertise,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “While great efficiency drivers, these generic AI coding tools fall short when generating a sophisticated user interface with high expectations for experience and precision. Our coding assistants fill that gap—providing precise context and enterprise class UI libraries, enabling AI-powered generation of sophisticated experiences, directly from a developer’s AI code generator or IDE of choice.”

The AI Coding Assistants enable teams to build modern UIs, integrate advanced reports and automate document workflows more efficiently. They can generate and configure components, surface relevant API documentation, resolve component-specific issues and eliminate repetitive coding tasks—helping developers move from idea to beautiful implementation in less time.

“Progress isn’t just adding AI for hype—it’s thoughtfully embedding intelligent features into its developer tools to genuinely boost developer productivity. By focusing on practical integrations, Progress delivers AI solutions that make a real difference for software teams and their workflows,” said Steve Melan, Architect, Microsoft MVP.

As part of its ongoing investment in AI-driven developer experiences, Progress is also introducing new capabilities in Progress® ThemeBuilder℠, its popular visual styling tool, for creating and customizing themes using conversational prompts, saving time otherwise spent manually editing properties and configuring CSS.

The AI productivity theme doesn’t stop at the developer experience. The Telerik and Kendo UI libraries also deliver AI capabilities that developers can embed into applications for their end-users:

AI-enhanced Conversational UI (Chat) enables smarter, more natural interactions through streaming responses, text-to-speech, flexible response formats and built-in token tracking

Inline AI Prompt for in-context interactions such as rewriting content, fixing errors and generating alternatives

Updated AI Prompt control with a modern look and enhanced functionality

Prompt-based Data Grid actions for sorting, grouping, filtering and row highlighting

AI Assistant column in Data Grids that delivers contextual summaries, explanations and warnings directly from row-level data



To learn more, visit https://www.telerik.com.

