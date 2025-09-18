K2 Services Joins iManage’s Future of Work with AI and Cloud Event as Strategic Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces its role as a strategic partner in the iManage Future of Work with AI and Cloud event taking place at Sterne Kessler in Washington, DC, on September 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.

This event offers attendees firsthand insights into the practical applications of iManage AI, the Ask iManage platform, enhanced Outlook integrations and cloud-based collaboration solutions. Attendees will hear from forward-thinking legal professionals who help organizations unlock greater productivity, compliance and business agility.

Attendees of this event will:

Gain insights into the latest AI and cloud advancements that are shaping the future of work.

Learn how to build the business case for iManage for the team.

Share experiences, build relationships and interact with others with the same goals.

Hear customer success stories.

“Partnerships with technology providers like iManage are at the heart of how we help clients harness next-generation tools. We are honored to be partnering with iManage to bring this event to the legal profession,” says Sue Keno, vice president of client services at K2 Services. “By empowering firms to make the most of iManage’s robust AI features and seamless cloud integrations, we enable attorneys and corporate legal departments to work smarter, collaborate securely and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We’re excited to join this roadshow and connect directly with teams embracing the future of legal operations.”

In addition to exploring technical innovations, the event spotlights real customer stories showcasing how progressive law firms and corporate legal departments moved to the cloud, secured user buy-in and fundamentally improved knowledge management and workflow efficiency.

Registration is now open for this event.

For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit https://k2services.com/.

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for K2 Services

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com