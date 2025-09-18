Gordon Brothers Provides Liquid & Bulk Transportation Service Company Sale Leaseback to Support Future Growth

Boston, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided a Midwestern liquid and bulk transportation service company a sale leaseback to support continued growth.

The company will leverage the firm’s facility to refinance existing indebtedness, capitalize on newly awarded contracts and provide additional working capital.

“We are proud to partner with an established company and provide a tailored leasing solution that increases the company’s liquidity, improves efficiency and supports the company’s continued growth,” said Dennis A. Bolton II, Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers.

Gordon Brothers provides equipment financing solutions for clients with liquidity needs traditional banks and lenders cannot easily provide. The firm’s equipment finance and lease solutions leverage deep industry expertise and extensive equipment knowledge of the construction, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, marine, material handling and energy equipment industries.

Gordon Brothers’ complementary leasing and lending services are designed to meet financing needs and provide critical capital and liquidity to help clients manage through market and credit cycles until they qualify for more traditional funding.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.