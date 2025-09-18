Capital Power executes new contract for Midland Cogeneration Venture with Consumers Energy

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is pleased to announce the successful execution of a new long-term contract with improved economic terms for Midland Cogeneration Venture (“MCV”) with Consumers Energy, extending to 2040 and providing 10 years of incremental contracted revenue.

MCV1 is the largest natural gas-fired combined electric and steam generation facility in the United States, and a cornerstone of reliable power generation in Michigan. MCV will receive payments for 1,240 MW, approximately 75% of the facility’s capacity starting in June 2030 under the new PPA, creating long-term revenue stability throughout the contract term. The contract is expected to generate a gross increase in full year adjusted EBITDA2 for the facility of approximately US$100 million1 annually (representing an 85% increase over current contract pricing3).

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Consumers Energy, one of America’s most respected utilities,” said Avik Dey, President and CEO of Capital Power. “Michigan is an attractive and growing market for electricity. This contract is an important milestone for Capital Power as it reinforces the critical role efficient natural gas assets like MCV play in maintaining grid reliability as energy demand grows.”

“Investing in assets that seek stable cash flows with the ability to enhance that profile through long-term contract extensions with creditworthy counterparties is a key principle of our strategy,” said Recep Kendircioglu, Global Head of Infrastructure, Manulife Investment Management. “This Agreement underscores that MCV is vital to the MISO market, and we are pleased to own the facility alongside a terrific partner in Capital Power.”

“We’re pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Capital Power through this new PPA,” said Sri Maddipati, President of Electric Supply, Consumers Energy. “The Midland Cogeneration Venture has been a reliable source of energy for our customers for decades, and this agreement ensures continued reliability and affordability as we transition to a sustainable energy future.”

The MCV facility is a key part of Michigan’s energy infrastructure, delivering an exceptional track record for reliability and operating performance. As North America's fifth-largest natural gas IPP, Capital Power is forging strategic partnerships to help shape the future of energy across the continent.

1 Jointly owned with 50% working interest with Manulife Investment Management.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

