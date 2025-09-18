Tom’s Watch Bar Partners with Cincinnati Reds to Open Ultimate Viewing Destination Next to Great American Ball Park

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for live sports and entertainment, today announced it has signed a lease agreement with the Cincinnati Reds to open its newest location at 175 Joe Nuxhall Way, steps away from the team’s home stadium, Great American Ball Park. In addition, Tom’s Watch Bar entered a multi-year marketing partnership with the Reds to further enhance the guest experience and property activation. This deal, which will bring Tom’s Watch Bar’s signature experience to a centrally located space in the heart of The Banks, comes as the brand continues to strategically expand into major sports markets across the U.S.

“At Tom’s Watch Bar, we want fans to feel like they have a front row seat to their favorite sports, as close to the action as possible - with or without a ticket to the game,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “Cincinnati has a fantastic sports community, and we’re excited to partner with the Reds to offer a destination where fans can celebrate every home run during baseball season and every touchdown for the Bengal’s, or cheer for their favorite sports year-round - from college football and the WNBA to international soccer and UFC fights - while enjoying elevated food and drinks in a fun, high-energy setting.”

The new venue will occupy more than 8,000 sq. ft., with indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate fans on game days and beyond. The space features Tom’s signature 360-degree viewing experience with more than 75 screens to capture the excitement of game day.

Tom’s Watch Bar - Cincinnati will open its doors to fans for a Grand Opening at the end of September 2025 and will complete additional renovation in 2026.

The brand has also partnered with BetMGM at this location to further enhance the sports fan experience.

“We are thrilled to team up with Tom’s Watch Bar, alongside BetMGM, on this exciting new venture located right across from Great American Ball Park,” said Doug Healy, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Cincinnati Reds. “Their innovative approach will allow us to extend our game-day energy beyond the ballpark before and after games and offer all of Cincinnati’s passionate fans a year-round destination to connect in person and enjoy an unparalleled sports viewing experience.”

Earlier this year, Tom’s Watch Bar expanded to Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle. The brand also announced it has signed a lease for its first location in Milwaukee to open in 2025. The brand continues to execute its growth strategy, aiming to open eight to 10 additional locations by the end of 2026 in key sports-driven markets nationwide.

For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating 18 locations nationwide, Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.