Traliant Launches Updated AI in the Workplace Training and New AI Microlearning Series to Empower Ethical, Responsible Use of Generative AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a major update to its AI in the Workplace: Acceptable Use of Generative AI Tools course, alongside the launch of a new suite of AI microlearning courses designed to give employees practical AI skills in under two minutes.

As industries rapidly embrace artificial intelligence (AI), organizations face new challenges — from ethical considerations and potential biases to data privacy and cybersecurity risks. Traliant’s updated AI in the Workplace training helps workforces understand the risks and benefits of using Generative AI (GenAI), to navigate these risks. Through realistic workplace scenarios, learners gain insight into the five key questions to ask before using GenAI tools, helping them make ethical, policy-aligned decisions.



Developed by Traliant’s in-house legal and compliance experts, the course addresses the evolving regulatory landscape, including frameworks like General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the EU AI Act, and guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and ISO/IEC 42001 standards. The content also emphasizes the importance of avoiding AI misuse such as exposing confidential information, using unapproved tools and allowing bias to influence employment-related decisions.

Introducing AI Microlearning: Skills in Minutes

Complementing the foundational course, Traliant’s new AI Microlearning series delivers concise, high-impact videos — each under two minutes — to help employees quickly build practical AI skills. These mobile-friendly micro-courses cover 10 essential topics, giving organizations a flexible, engaging way to upskill teams as AI technologies evolve, including:

Prompt engineering strategies

AI image generation techniques

Ethical AI principles and transparency at work



“AI is reshaping every industry, and organizations need to move quickly to equip their employees with the knowledge and guardrails to use it safely,” said John Brushwood, Legal Counsel at Traliant. “Our updated AI in the Workplace training and new microlearning series give organizations the tools to build AI literacy while fostering ethical, responsible use at every level of their workforce.”

