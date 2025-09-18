Confluent Health Strengthens Leadership to Advance Innovation and Culture in MSK Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced it has named Scott Farnsworth, MIHS, LPN, PMP, as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Lacy as Chief People Officer (CPO). These additions strengthen Confluent Health’s executive team as the organization continues to transform MSK care delivery nationwide through innovation, technology and a people-first culture.

As CIO, Farnsworth will spearhead technology and innovation, reinforcing Confluent Health’s position as a tech-forward leader in healthcare. With more than 20 years of experience spanning engineering, technology and frontline clinical care as an ICU nurse, Farnsworth offers a rare perspective that bridges technical acumen with patient-centered insight. He has held senior IT leadership roles at Visor Health, CareAbout Health, Humana and Kindred Healthcare, where he became known for developing practical, people-focused technology solutions that simplify workflows for clinicians and improve patient outcomes. At Confluent Health, all IT and project management functions will align under Farnsworth’s leadership.

“Technology in healthcare should do more than connect systems,” Farnsworth said. “It should empower clinicians and improve the patient experience. Confluent Health’s commitment to innovative, accessible MSK care aligns perfectly with my belief in practical, people-centered solutions, and I look forward to advancing that mission.”

With more than 25 years of HR leadership in healthcare, Lacy brings a proven track record in recruitment, retention, employee engagement and building collaborative, high-performance cultures. He has held leadership roles at Methodist Health System, Baptist Memorial, Baylor Scott & White and Walmart’s healthcare division. Most recently, Lacy served as CHRO at AmeriVet Veterinarian Partners, one of the nation’s largest veterinary groups. His leadership has helped organizations earn repeated recognition as “Best Places to Work” by The Business Journals, Glassdoor, the Great Place to Work Institute and the Fortune 100. He also brings extensive expertise in HR technology, business intelligence and service team optimization. At Confluent Health, all HR functions will align under his leadership.

“The best care starts with the best people, and Confluent Health has built a culture where clinicians and staff are valued, supported and inspired,” Lacy said. “I am excited to build on that foundation and help strengthen our position as a national leader not just in MSK care, but in workplace culture across healthcare.”

“As demand for high-quality MSK care grows across the country, we remain committed to building a national platform that delivers the best possible experience for both our patients and our employees,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. “To do that, we must continually evolve—reimagining how we work, scaling smart technology and creating workplaces where clinicians and staff can thrive. Scott and John bring the expertise and vision to help us do just that. Scott understands how to align technology with clinical realities, and John has a proven track record of fostering people-first cultures. Together, they will help power our next chapter of growth and innovation.”

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

