Aeries Technology Signs Multi-Million Deal To Expand AI Capabilities And India Footprint For New Client

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, announced a multi-year partnership expected to be up to $8 million annual contract value, with a global marketing and technology company to establish its India footprint and AI delivery capabilities. This milestone is part of the client’s broader expansion strategy.

The initiative will accelerate the client’s roadmap by scaling high-impact teams across data, engineering, and product, with most of the hiring to be high-end AI roles. These teams will build production-grade AI systems, intelligent data pipelines, and decisioning tools that enhance speed to market and deliver measurable business outcomes.

“This announcement reflects the momentum from our September 4 expansion plan,” added Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. “As we scale to add 500+ new roles across India and Mexico, this engagement highlights how we are enabling global enterprises to access high-end AI and digital talent while driving value creation at speed.”

