Concentrix Launches Agentic Operating Framework™ to Help Enterprises Solve Key Issues Behind Failed AI Deployments

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the launch of its Agentic Operating Framework, optimized to help enterprises overcome the common problems behind the widespread AI pilot failures in businesses today.

Building on decades of expertise earned by helping the world’s best brands create differentiated customer experiences, the Agentic Operating Framework combines cutting-edge technologies with deep consulting capabilities to move AI from failed pilots to real operational impact.

The Framework delivers a full ecosystem of agentic AI services—from readiness and strategy to brand-aligned language models, agentic engineering, data management, and monitoring— integrating Concentrix’ technology-agnostic approach with strategic partners and proprietary iX suite of products. Agentic Value Maps™ pinpoint and prioritize the highest-value opportunities for human and AI collaboration to help clients scale AI with confidence, aligned for growth and performance.

Unlike typical AI solutions that stop at bots or tools, Concentrix’ Framework opens up new end-to-end planning capabilities that address the big picture, intelligently transforming overall business processes with AI integrations at the core. With expert guidance and agentic AI that can work independently or alongside humans, the Framework helps clients break down data silos, set clear outcomes, build the right processes, and equip teams with the skills and trust they need to succeed.

Concentrix has worked with early adopter clients to turn AI potential into measurable outcomes, including a leading North American airline where a customer experience (CX) strategy assessment led to an agentic AI transformation roadmap that maintained the airline’s human-touch approach while unlocking $150M in potential new revenue and $45.8M in cost-saving ROI through automation and CX redesign.

“Concentrix is among the few organizations to successfully use AI and automation at scale, both across our own global operations, and for many of our clients. While many enterprises are struggling to get pilot projects off the ground, Concentrix is helping clients shift from just implementing technology to fully operational AI,” said Ryan Peterson, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Concentrix. “Businesses want repeatable, scalable paths to outcomes and through the technology and services in our agentic framework, our experts design, build and run a playbook that delivers.”

Learn more about the Agentic Operating Framework, available globally, today.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

