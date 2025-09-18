Tom’s Watch Bar Signs Lease with Milwaukee Bucks to Open Location across from Fiserv Forum in Deer District

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced it has signed a lease with the Milwaukee Bucks, steps away from the professional basketball team’s home court. In addition, Tom’s Watch Bar entered a multi-year marketing partnership with the Bucks to further enhance the guest experience and property activation. This deal, which will bring Tom’s Watch Bar’s signature experience to an existing space across from Fiserv Forum in Deer District, comes as the brand continues to expand its concept into new sports neighborhoods across the U.S.

“At Tom’s Watch Bar, we want to put sports fans as close to the action as possible, offering an immersive game day experience that’s the next best thing to a courtside seat,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “We’re thrilled to partner with a great organization like the Milwaukee Bucks and look forward to opening our doors to every Milwaukee fan who is looking for a high-energy, sports-centric environment - with over 100 screens and a delicious menu that takes classic bar food and drinks to a new level.”

The venue occupies more than 10,000 sq. ft. at 1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave next to Fiserv Forum – home to the Bucks and the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team. The space includes indoor and outdoor seating, providing ample room for guests to watch their favorite teams and enjoy an immersive game day experience.

Tom’s Watch Bar – Milwaukee will officially open its doors to fans in October 2025.

"When we were approached by Tom's Watch Bar to bring its nationally recognized food and beverage concept to Deer District, we knew this enhancement would provide Milwaukee with a premier venue to watch sports," said Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Ops & Chief Real Estate Development Officer Michael Belot. "Tom's Watch Bar's investment further elevates Deer District's energy and ever-evolving offerings. We're excited for visitors to experience this new location for a winning, sports-watching destination."

Tom’s Watch Bar has opened several new venues in 2025, including its first locations in Cincinnati, Phoenix, San Diego, Calif., and Seattle. The brand continues to execute its ambitious growth strategy, bringing its sports entertainment concept to new markets across the country with plans to open eight to 10 additional locations by the end of 2026, including the Milwaukee venue.

For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating 18 locations nationwide, Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play, and is a hub for the city’s vibrant future. A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including The Beer Garden, Explorium Distilled, Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, Fat Tuesday, The New Fashioned and Insomnia Cookies. Deer District also features a large plaza which serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Additionally, Deer District includes GATHER at Deer District, the Bucks’ state-of-the-art training center, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the 550 Ultra Lofts apartment building and The Trade Milwaukee, a 200-plus room Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, which are located directly across from Fiserv Forum. Future developments for Deer District include a Moxy hotel, FPC Live operated music venue, a five-story mixed-use development in partnership with J. Jeffers Co., and further commercial, office space and real estate. For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com .

