First Insight Launches MaximEyes AI, Powered by EVAA

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Insight, a leader in eye care EHR and practice management solutions, today announced the launch of MaximEyes AI, powered by EVAA, an intelligent new suite of agentic AI-driven tools purpose-built for optometry and ophthalmology practices. Designed to reduce administrative burden and streamline clinical and financial workflows, MaximEyes AI Agentic framework enables practices to spend less time on paperwork and more time on patient care.

The MaximEyes AI suite launches with four core tools:

Virtual Assistant – the new hero at the front desk, managing scheduling, patient communication, and intake.

– the new hero at the front desk, managing scheduling, patient communication, and intake. Billing Assistant – accelerates claim submissions, reduces denials, and improves revenue cycle performance.

– accelerates claim submissions, reduces denials, and improves revenue cycle performance. Scribe – Voice AI enabled listener generates professional SOAP notes and writes them directly into the EHR.

– Voice AI enabled listener generates professional SOAP notes and writes them directly into the EHR. Intelliscan – automates document recognition and intake workflows to save staff time.





Unlike many “AI add-ons” being announced in eye care, MaximEyes AI is a proprietary technology built into the MaximEyes platform. This ensures data accuracy, HIPAA compliance, and real-world usability, delivering immediate value without requiring a new EHR or disruptive workflow changes.

“EVAA represents the best of what AI can do in healthcare—practical, intuitive, and purpose-built for busy practices,” said Nitin Rai, CEO of First Insight. “With MaximEyes AI, we’re making advanced AI accessible to every eye care provider, so they can operate more efficiently and deliver exceptional care.”

“We’ve been testing MaximEyes AI in our practice for months, and it has been a game-changer,” said Dr. Jay Henry, OD, Herman & Henry Eyecare. “From faster insurance verification to having notes written directly into the chart, it frees our team to focus on patient relationships instead of administrative tasks. It’s hard to imagine going back.”

MaximEyes AI will make its official debut at Vision Expo West in Las Vegas, September 18–20, 2025. Attendees can experience live demos at Booth #F13029 and see firsthand how the EVAA-powered suite is transforming front- and back-office workflows across eye care practices nationwide.

About First Insight & MaximEyes

Used by thousands of professionals nationwide, MaximEyes’ comprehensive solutions for optometry and ophthalmology practice management and EHR empowers eye care professionals to build and grow a thriving practice. Our user-friendly software—designed in collaboration with optometrists, ophthalmologists and opticians—automates routine tasks, improves efficiency, and enhances patient experience, patient engagement, and optical point-of-sale.

From EHR, image management, intake and scheduling to retail optical management, revenue cycle management and website solutions, MaximEyes has you covered. Simplify practice management, improve patient engagement, and grow your business with intuitive software and expert support.

MaximEyes is part of First Insight Corporation, a trusted provider of software and services solutions that help healthcare practices run smarter, more efficient businesses.

Learn more at www.maximeyes.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e410bd2-919c-40ed-8289-fd359b489312