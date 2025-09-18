ThriveCart Unveils New Website to Supercharge Creator and Entrepreneur Success

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart, the industry-leading sales platform empowering over 65,000 creators, coaches, and online businesses, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website, ThriveCart.com. The new site is a core part of ThriveCart's mission to provide powerful, easy-to-use tools that help entrepreneurs sell more, grow faster, and succeed on their own terms.

The redesigned website is engineered from the ground up to provide a faster, more intuitive user experience. With a clean, modern visual identity and streamlined navigation, visitors can now effortlessly discover the full suite of ThriveCart's powerful features, from its high-converting checkout and funnel builder to its native Learning Management System, Learn / Learn+, which powers over 12 million student enrollments.

“Our aim is empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, and that starts with a platform and a website that are powerful, fast, and incredibly easy to navigate,” said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. “This isn't just a visual refresh; it's a strategic upgrade to our digital front door. We've engineered the new ThriveCart.com to mirror the experience of our platform: sophisticated on the inside, simple on the outside. We want every creator and business owner who visits our site to immediately see a clear path to growing their revenue and scaling their business.”

Key enhancements of the new ThriveCart.com include:

Modern Visuals and a Clean Interface: A completely new design that improves readability and makes exploring the site's features an engaging, intuitive experience.

Streamlined Navigation: A simplified menu and site structure that allows users to quickly find information on products, features, integrations, industries and resources.

Feature-Focused Product Discovery: Dedicated sections that clearly explain the benefits of core tools like ThriveCart Pro+, helping businesses understand how to leverage advanced features to increase their Average Order Value (AOV) and Customer Lifetime Value (LTV).

Enhanced Performance and Speed: A faster, more responsive website that delivers a seamless experience on any device, ensuring users can get the information they need without delay.

The launch of the new website is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives from ThriveCart aimed at providing a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for digital entrepreneurs. By making its powerful tools more accessible and easier to understand, ThriveCart is doubling down on its commitment to being the essential partner for businesses looking to build sustainable, long-term success.



About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is the leading no-code sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 65,000 businesses to generate over $2 billion a year in sales. The platform provides all the tools businesses need to create high-converting checkout experiences, manage powerful affiliate campaigns, and deliver seamless student experiences with its built-in learning management system, Learn/Learn+.

