SEALSQ to deliver opening keynote at IQT Quantum+AI 2025 in NYC

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira, will deliver the opening keynote at IQT Quantum + AI 2025, taking place October 19-21 in New York City. The keynote, titled “AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security,” will address the convergence of artificial intelligence and quantum computing and their impact on cybersecurity. Mr. Moreira will also participate in Panel 8: CEO Roundtable discussion featuring leading executives from Rigetti, ORCA, SEEQCand Arqit.

During the event, SEALSQ will also provide an update on its new post-quantum chip, the Quantum Shield “QS7001”, and share the latest updates on the commercial tests being carried out on the chipfollowing the successful completion of the cryptographic toolbox validation stage, a critical milestone as quantum computing advances rapidly. The validation confirmed the robust performance of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, including Kyber and Dilithium, alongside the platform’s supporting hardware macros. With this achievement, SEALSQ has begun the formal Common Criteria EAL5+ certification process with Serma labs, while already making the platform available to early adopters for firmware integration.

The QS7001 is a RISC-V-based secure hardware platform designed for client firmware integration, delivering flexibility and quantum-resistant security. Key features include post-quantum cryptography with NIST-standardized algorithms Kyber and Dilithium, hardware accelerators for low-latency and high-throughput encryption, a low-power design optimized for IoT and edge devices, scalable integration for applications such as smart meters, automotive ECUs, and medical devices, and tamper-resistant security with secure boot, hardware security modules, and physical attack protections designed to align with Common Criteria EAL5+ standards.

By pairing client firmware with the QS7001, SEALSQ aims to provide future-proof security solutions across industries including IoT security for smart devices, automotive systems such as V2X communications and OTA updates, healthcare for protecting medical devices and patient data, and critical infrastructure including smart grids, financial systems, and telecom networks. Benefits for customers embedding the chip in their devices include quantum-resistant protection against classical and quantum attacks, compact integration without performance trade-offs, regulatory compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and cost efficiency thanks to pre-validated cryptographic libraries and hardware that accelerate development and reduce time-to-market.

SEALSQ is also developing the QVault TPM, a Trusted Platform Module that integrates a TPM 2.0 stack on the QS7001 platform. Targeting PCs, laptops, and IoT devices, the QVault TPM is currently undergoing Common Criteria certification and is expected to launch in H1 2026

“Quantum and AI represent both opportunity and risk. With the Quantum Shield “QS7001” platform and our broader post-quantum roadmap, SEALSQ is building the security foundation required to protect critical infrastructure, connected devices, and human data against the threats of tomorrow,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.

Event Details: October 19-21, 2025 — New York City. Opening Keynote: “AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security” — Speaker: Carlos Moreira, CEO, SEALSQ. Panel 8: CEO Roundtable featuring leading executives from Rigetti, ORCA, SEEQC, Arqit, and SEALSQ.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.